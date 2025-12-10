JSW Energy shares in focus: Two factors than can move the stock today

Shares of JSW Energy are in news today after the company said its board would consider raising of funds on December 12. Additionally, Care Ratings Limited (CARE) has reaffirmed the rating of CARE AA Stable for the long-term bank facilities of Clean Solar Power (Bhainsada) Private Limited, a step-down subsidiary of the Company.

JSW Energy stock ended on flat note at Rs 451.60 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 453.60. The stock has lost 33 per cent in a year and fallen 30% in 2025. Total 153.96 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 683.67 crore. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 78,929 crore.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of JSW Energy stands at 22.6, signaling it's trading in the oversold zone. JSW Energy shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

"This is to inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Listing Regulations, a meeting of the Board of Directors of Company will be held on 12th December, 2025, to inter-alia consider the proposal for raising funds by way of issue of equity shares / warrants / any convertible securities / any other securities, through one or more of the permissible modes including, but not limited to, a qualified institutions placement, rights issue, preferential allotment, or a combination thereof, as may be permitted under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals, as may be required," said the firm.