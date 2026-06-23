JSW Infra share price jumps 4% as QIP kicks off; stock up 29% in three months

JSW Infrastructure Ltd shares advanced 4 per cent in Tuesday's trade as the qualified institutional placement (QIP), comprising a total 26,32,52,427 fresh shares and offer for sale (sale) by Sajjan Jindal Family Trust, kicked off.

JSW Infra shares climbed 3.66 per cent to hit a high of Rs 318.50, taking their three-month gains to 28.85 per cent. JSW Infrastructure has set the QIP floor price at Rs 290.35 per share, a 5.88 per cent discount to Monday's closing price of Rs 308.50 apiece. The indicative QIP issue price is said to be Rs 285 per equity share.

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In a filing to stock exchanges, JSW Infra said the promoter selling shareholder may at its discretion offer a discount of not more than 5 per cent on the floor price.

JSW Infrastructure reported a modest volume growth of 4 per cent in FY26, impacted by subdued throughput at the Paradip iron ore terminals and temporary disruptions during 4QFY26 arising from the West Asia crisis, which led to cargo deferments across Indian ports. The weakness was partly offset by healthy operations at SW Port, Dharamtar Port, and Jaigarh Port, along with incremental contributions from interim operations at Tuticorin and the JNPA liquid terminal, analysts noted. The company management highlighted that volume traction improved meaningfully from April onwards and expects operations to normalise gradually over the coming quarters.

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"With a balanced east-west coast presence and expanding inland logistics, JSW Infra is well-placed to benefit from India’s push for multimodal integration and port-led industrial growth. By the start of FY28, major port expansions are expected to be completed, and the logistics business is likely to scale up sharply," MOFSL said on June 8 while suggesting 'BUY' rating with a target of Rs 360.

In the case of JSW Energy QIP, it comprised of a fresh issue of up to 23,00,00,000 equity shares (Rs 6,678 crore at floor price) by the company through a QIP, and an offer for sale of upto 3,32,52,427 equity shares (Rs 965.48 crore) by the promoter selling shareholder.

To recall, the board of directors of JSW Infra had on February 20 approved raising of funds through issuance of up to 25,00,00,000 shares of face value of Rs 2 each, through one or more modes.

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"We further wish to inform you that the Finance Committee has fixed the ‘relevant date’ for the purpose of the Offer, in terms of Regulation 171(b)(i) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, as 22nd June, 2026, and accordingly the Floor Price in respect of the Offer has been determined, based on the pricing formula as prescribed under Regulation 176(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, as Rs 290.35 per equity share," JSW Infra said.

"Pursuant to Regulation 176(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations and in accordance with the approval of the Shareholders accorded through a special resolution passed by way of a postal ballot on 23rd March, 2026, the company and the promoter Selling Shareholder may at its discretion offer a discount of not more than 5 per cent on the floor price so calculated for the offer," JSW Infra said.