Apar Industries shares, with nearly 100% gains in 2026, in focus today; here's why 

Shares of Apar Industries are in focus today after the electrical infrastructure, conductors and cables maker said its arm Apar Industries Middle East Limited, inked an agreement with Saudi Aramco Base Oil Company to supply base oils within the lubeHub Value Park in Yanbu. This agreement enables APAR to produce its flagship transformer oils, along with a wide range of other specialty oils.

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Apar Industries shares closed at Rs 16,153 in the previous session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 65,877 crore.

The stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 16,674.80 on June 18, 2026 and fell to a 52-week low of Rs 6800 on January 21, 2026.

The stock has a RSI of 72.7, indicating its is overbought on charts. A stock with RSI above 70 is overbought on charts.

Apar Industries shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has risen 421% in three years and zoomed 3065% in five years. The stock has nearly doubled in 2026.

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"In support of strengthening the downstream industrial ecosystem and enhancing local content, we are pleased to announce the signing of an agreement with APAR Industries Middle East Limited, to supply base oils within the lubeHub Value Park in Yanbu," said Saudi Aramco Base Oil Company.

Apar Industries Ltd. is a diversified manufacturing entity with a significant global presence, operating across more than 140 countries. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Vadodara, Gujarat, the company has established itself as a key player in the global energy sector.