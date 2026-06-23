Gold, silver rates on June 23: Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold and silver prices in India on June 23, 2026, remained largely steady with minor fluctuations across major cities, even as global markets reacted to an interim peace between the US and Iran, which includes a commitment to ending the war on "all fronts", including Lebanon, and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

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Precious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

As per the latest retail market rates, 24-carat gold is trading around ₹14,652 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced near ₹13,431 per gram. Silver prices are hovering close to ₹2,49,900 per kilogram in the domestic bullion market. Prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.

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Gold prices in major cities (per gram)

It is to be noted that gold prices in India are mainly influenced by international bullion rates, rupee-dollar movement, import duty, and seasonal jewellery demand. With the wedding and festive season approaching in some regions, retail demand remains stable, preventing sharp corrections in prices.

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City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹) Delhi 14,667 13,446 Mumbai 14,652 13,431 Kolkata 14,652 13,431 Chennai 14,836 13,599

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Silver prices in major cities

Silver continues to trade at elevated levels compared to long-term averages, supported by industrial demand as well as investment buying. Unlike gold, silver prices are more sensitive to global manufacturing trends, making the metal more volatile during uncertain economic conditions.

City Silver (₹ per 10gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi 2,499 2,49,900 Mumbai 2,499 2,49,900 Kolkata 2,499 2,49,900 Chennai 2,549 2,54,900

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MCX closing prices (last trading session on June 22, 2026)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold settled slightly higher at ₹1,49,236 per 10 grams on Monday, while physical bullion prices were around ₹1,47,310 per 10 grams after the weekend pause. Silver also rose, with MCX prices rising nearly 2% to ₹2,37,990 per kg, though physical market rates were slightly higher at about ₹2,37,801 per kg.

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Commodity Price (MCX) Change Gold (August futures) ₹1,49,236 per 10 grams Up 1.14% Silver (July futures) ₹2,37,990 per kg Up 2.06%

Recent futures market data showed mild pressure on bullion, with silver witnessing a sharper correction compared to gold. Analysts say traders remain cautious ahead of global macroeconomic cues, currency movement, and geopolitical developments, which are likely to determine the next trend in precious metals.