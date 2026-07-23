Jupiter Wagons, IRCON, Texmaco Rail, RVNL shares fall up to 67% from record highs: Price targets, technicals and more 

Rail stocks: Shares of railway firms such as Jupiter Wagons, Texmaco Rail, IRCON International and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) are trading up to 67% lower from their record highs amid high volatility in the market today. Railway stocks are under selling pressure due to profit-booking and stretched valuations, say analysts. The Union Budget 2026 also affected investor sentiment around railway stocks in absence of any major announcement for the sector.

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In fact, on February 1, the railway capital expenditure rose by just 10% to Rs 2.93 lakh crore. On the contrary, investors expected a bigger hike in railway spending, sending sectoral stocks such as IRFC, RITES, RVNL and Titagarh Rail among others lower by 5%.

Four railway sector stocks-Jupiter Wagons fell by 67%, RVNL (66%), Texmaco Rail (63%) and IRCON International (64%) from their record highs till date.

Here's a look at their trading momentum, price targets and what strategy investors should adopt to trade in these railway stocks.

Jupiter Wagons share price targets

Shares of Jupiter Wagons are trading near their 52-week low of Rs 236.60 reached on March 30, 2026. The stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

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In the current session, Jupiter Wagons stock was trading 0.22% higher at Rs 247.20. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 10,551 crore.

Total 0.55 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.35 crore today.

Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "Jupiter Wagons remains under pressure on the weekly chart, trading within a well-defined descending channel while consistently forming lower highs and lower lows, indicating that the primary trend remains bearish. The stock is also trading below its key moving averages, reflecting weak momentum, while RSI near 39 suggests the absence of strong buying interest. Immediate support is placed at Rs 240–235, and a breakdown below this zone could drag the stock towards Rs 210. On the upside, Rs 275–280 is the first resistance, followed by Rs 320 on a sustained breakout. Investors should wait for a decisive close above Rs 280 with strong volumes before considering fresh long positions."

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RVNL share price targets

Shares of RVNL hit their fresh 52-week low of Rs 221.10 today. The stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

In the current session, RVNL stock was trading 0.09% higher at Rs 223.20. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 46,568 crore.

Total 1.99 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 44.47 crore today.

Shitij Gandhi, AVP - Equity Technical Research, SMC Global Securities said, "RVNL continues to trade under pressure on the daily chart, with the price forming a lower-top lower-bottom structure, reflecting sustained bearish momentum. The stock remains below all key moving averages, reinforcing the prevailing downtrend. It is currently hovering near the trendline support around Rs 223-225, making this a crucial zone to watch. A decisive breakdown below this level could accelerate the decline towards the next major support at Rs 212, followed by Rs 200. On the upside, the immediate hurdle is placed near the falling trendline resistance around Rs 228-230, while stronger resistance is seen at Rs 247 and Rs 268-270.

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Texmaco Rail share price targets

Shares of Texmaco Rail hit their fresh low of Rs 108.49, down 1.5% today. The stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

In the current session, Texmaco Rail stock was trading 1.48% lower at Rs 109.75. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 4463 crore.

Total 0.81 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 89.89 crore today.

Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "Sell at CMP (Rs 111–112) with a stop loss at Rs 116 and a target of Rs 102, offering a favorable risk-reward setup. The stock has failed to sustain above its short-term moving averages and is facing repeated rejection near the 200 EMA, indicating persistent selling pressure. Price has slipped below the 20 EMA while the 50 EMA continues to cap upside, reflecting a weak trend. Additionally, RSI has slipped below the 50 mark, suggesting fading bullish momentum. Unless the stock reclaims Rs 116 decisively, the bias remains negative and any pullback is likely to attract fresh selling interest."

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IRCON International share price targets

Shares of IRCON International slipped 1% to Rs 125.60 in the current session. IRCON International stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

In the current session, IRCON International stock was trading 1% lower at Rs 126. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 11,864 crore.

Total 1.14 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.44 crore today.

Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "Avoid fresh long positions at current levels. The stock remains in a clear downtrend, trading below all major EMAs with bearish alignment, indicating sustained selling pressure. RSI is hovering near the lower zone around 40, reflecting weak momentum, while volumes remain subdued and fail to indicate meaningful accumulation. Price action continues to form lower highs and lower lows, suggesting the trend remains negative. Existing holders should maintain a strict stop loss below Rs 124, while a decisive breakout above Rs 132–135 with volume confirmation would be required to signal a trend reversal and fresh buying opportunity."