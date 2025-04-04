Jupiter Wagons shares in focus today, here's why

Shares of Jupiter Wagons Ltd are in focus today after the firm said its subsidiary Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory Private Ltd (JTRF) has bought land in Haldiapada, Khordha, Odisha, for setting up India’s first private-sector Railwheel and axle forging plant.

Jupiter Wagons stock rose 1.44% in the previous session on BSE. Total 2.70 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 10.07 crore. The market cap of the firm stood at Rs 15,980 crore on BSE. Jupiter Wagons stock has gained 289% in two years and climbed 710% in three years.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 748.05 on July 5, 2024 and a 52-week low of Rs 270.20 on March 3, 2025. However, the stock is down 49.68% from its 52-week high.

Jupiter Wagons stock has a one-year beta of 1.5, indicating very high volatility during the period.

"Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory Pvt. Ltd. (JTRF), a subsidiary of Jupiter Wagons Limited, has successfully secured land in Haldiapada, Khordha, Odisha, for its upcoming Railwheel & Axle forging plant," said the firm.

Jupiter Tatravagonka plans to invest Rs 2,500 crore in phases over the next few years to develop the facility.

The plant is expected to make 100,000 forged wheelsets annually and will cater to both domestic and international markets, with nearly 50% of production earmarked for exports, primarily to Tatravagonka A.S., a leading Slovakian rail infrastructure company, and other European firms.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Jupiter Wagons stands at 66.9, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold territory.

Shares of Jupiter Wagons are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day but lower than 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Jupiter Wagons is engaged in the business of manufacturing of railway wagons, wagon components and castings in India. The company's integrated facilities are engaged in the manufacture of railway wagons, high-speed bogies and railway castings.