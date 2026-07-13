Just Dial shares jump nearly 15% on Q1 FY27 earnings; details here

Shares of Just Dial Ltd surged in early trade on Monday after the company reported its June quarter (Q1 FY27) earnings over the weekend. The stock jumped 14.77 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 648.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, the company reported revenue of Rs 327.5 crore, up 9.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 6.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

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EBITDA stood at Rs 87.4 crore, up 1.1 per cent YoY, with EBITDA margin at 26.7 per cent. Operating profit before tax (PBT) rose 4.9 per cent YoY to Rs 75.1 crore.

Net profit increased 4.1 per cent YoY to Rs 166.2 crore.

Just Dial's cash and investments stood at Rs 6,022.1 crore as of June 30, 2026.

On the operating front, total quarterly unique visitors (traffic) stood at 192.9 million, down 0.2 per cent YoY but up 5.8 per cent QoQ. Of the total traffic, 86.5 per cent originated from mobile platforms, 10.6 per cent from desktop/PC and 2.9 per cent from the company's voice platform.

Total active listings rose 13 per cent YoY and 2.7 per cent QoQ to 56.1 million as on June 30, 2026. The company added a net 1,467,180 listings during the quarter. Geocoded listings increased 19.7 per cent YoY to 41.7 million, while total images across listings climbed 14.1 per cent YoY and 2.6 per cent QoQ to 262.9 million.

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Total ratings and reviews stood at 160.5 million at the end of the quarter, up 4.4 per cent YoY. Active paid campaigns increased 3.5 per cent YoY and 1.2 per cent QoQ to 639,200.

Commenting on the performance, Shwetank Dixit, Chief Growth Officer at Just Dial, said the company started FY27 on a strong note, with revenue growing 6.6 per cent sequentially, its fastest QoQ growth in a decade outside the post-Covid recovery period.

He said the performance reflected focused execution across the core business, alongside sustained investments in technology capabilities. Dixit added that AI voice agents are helping the company better understand user intent and qualify leads, resulting in stronger buyer-seller matches, while AI agents deployed across sales workflows are improving lead nurturing and productivity.

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He further said the company introduced the JD Mart Super Sixer Pack during the quarter, offering B2B sellers benefits such as highly qualified lead access and premium 3D catalogues as part of its efforts to strengthen its B2B commerce platform.