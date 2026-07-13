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Key news for NTPC shareholders: Board clears Rs 20,457-crore investment for power project

Key news for NTPC shareholders: Board clears Rs 20,457-crore investment for power project

Shares of NTPC closed 0.39% higher at Rs 345.05 on Friday, gaining Rs 1.35 from the previous close.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 13, 2026 9:13 AM IST
Key news for NTPC shareholders: Board clears Rs 20,457-crore investment for power project NTPC, however, did not disclose the commissioning timeline or funding details for the project.

Shares of PSU power major NTPC Ltd are in focus today after firm said its board has approved an investment of Rs 20,456.70 crore for the Lara Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-III in Chhattisgarh. The funds will be used to develop two 800 MW thermal power units, adding 1,600 MW of generation capacity under the project. NTPC, however, did not disclose the commissioning timeline or funding details for the project.

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"We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of NTPC Limited in its meeting held today, i.e. 11th July 2026 has, inter-alia, approved investment proposal for Lara Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-III (2x800 MW) at current Estimated Cost of Rs.20,456.70 Crore," said NTPC. 

Shares of NTPC closed 0.39% higher at Rs 345.05 on NSE on Friday, gaining Rs 1.35 from the previous close.

Focus on flexible thermal operations

The approval for investment comes as NTPC continues efforts to improve the flexibility of its thermal power fleet to support the growing integration of renewable energy into India’s electricity grid.

In June, the company had invited bids from technology solution providers to help its sub-critical thermal power units operate at lower loads and in a more flexible manner. The initiative covers units ranging from 150 MW to 250 MW and aims to enable operations in two shifts while reducing the minimum technical load to 25%.

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Through the programme, NTPC plans to identify technology partners capable of developing highly flexible thermal generation solutions, a move the company said would strengthen grid reliability, stability and support India’s energy transition requirements.

Q4 FY26 performance

NTPC had reported a stronger-than-expected standalone performance for the quarter ended March 2026 despite a decline in revenue and operating earnings due to softer realisations and margin pressure.

The company posted a 15% year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 8,747.3 crore for the March quarter, compared with Rs 7,611 crore in the corresponding period last year. The profit figure was also significantly higher than the Rs 6,241 crore estimate in the CNBC-TV18 poll.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Jul 13, 2026 9:13 AM IST
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