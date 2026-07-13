Key news for NTPC shareholders: Board clears Rs 20,457-crore investment for power project

Shares of PSU power major NTPC Ltd are in focus today after firm said its board has approved an investment of Rs 20,456.70 crore for the Lara Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-III in Chhattisgarh. The funds will be used to develop two 800 MW thermal power units, adding 1,600 MW of generation capacity under the project. NTPC, however, did not disclose the commissioning timeline or funding details for the project.

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"We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of NTPC Limited in its meeting held today, i.e. 11th July 2026 has, inter-alia, approved investment proposal for Lara Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-III (2x800 MW) at current Estimated Cost of Rs.20,456.70 Crore," said NTPC.

Shares of NTPC closed 0.39% higher at Rs 345.05 on NSE on Friday, gaining Rs 1.35 from the previous close.

Focus on flexible thermal operations

The approval for investment comes as NTPC continues efforts to improve the flexibility of its thermal power fleet to support the growing integration of renewable energy into India’s electricity grid.

In June, the company had invited bids from technology solution providers to help its sub-critical thermal power units operate at lower loads and in a more flexible manner. The initiative covers units ranging from 150 MW to 250 MW and aims to enable operations in two shifts while reducing the minimum technical load to 25%.

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Through the programme, NTPC plans to identify technology partners capable of developing highly flexible thermal generation solutions, a move the company said would strengthen grid reliability, stability and support India’s energy transition requirements.

Q4 FY26 performance

NTPC had reported a stronger-than-expected standalone performance for the quarter ended March 2026 despite a decline in revenue and operating earnings due to softer realisations and margin pressure.

The company posted a 15% year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 8,747.3 crore for the March quarter, compared with Rs 7,611 crore in the corresponding period last year. The profit figure was also significantly higher than the Rs 6,241 crore estimate in the CNBC-TV18 poll.