scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
'Just finished wiping my tears': Shankar Sharma on LTCG, STCG & STT hikes in Budget 2024

Feedback

'Just finished wiping my tears': Shankar Sharma on LTCG, STCG & STT hikes in Budget 2024

In an exclusive interview with Business Today TV after the Union Budget 2024 presentation, Shankar Sharma said, "I'm astounded that the government would do such a thing."

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
When asked to share a view on the way forward, Shankar Sharma said the market looks for a reason to correct at elevated levels. When asked to share a view on the way forward, Shankar Sharma said the market looks for a reason to correct at elevated levels.

The government's move to impose higher taxes on long-term capital gain (LTCG) and short-term capital gain (STCG) has left market guru Shankar Sharma surprised. In an exclusive interview with Business Today TV after the Union Budget 2024 presentation, the Founder of GQuant Investech, said, "I'm astounded that the government would do such a thing, given the fact the (general) election numbers were a tad below the expectations."

Related Articles

Just finished wiping my tears after the massive hikes in the capital gain taxes both for long-term and short-term, Sharma quipped.

"I was hoping that they would not do this, but they've done it and this is what it is. My real disappointment is that the last time they did something like this was in 2018, after the demonetisation period. LTCG was brought back to life from being non-existent for several years (from 2007). 11 years later LTCG came back and STT (Security Transaction Tax) didn't go out. So we had two unwelcome guests," the market expert stated.

When asked to share a view on the way forward, he said the market looks for a reason to correct at elevated levels. "With this hike in taxes, we've given a domestic homegrown reason on a platter. I hope it doesn't take it too seriously but I fear it might," Sharma added.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget 2024 speech, announced raising LTCG on all financial assets, including equity, to 12.5 per cent from 10 per cent presently. It raised the STCG tax to 20 per cent from 15 per cent earlier.

Sitharaman also announced an increase in STT on F&O (Futures & Options) transactions to 0.02 per cent from 0.01 per cent.

Meanwhile, she raised the exemption limit of capital gains on financial assets to Rs 1.25 lakh from Rs 1 lakh earlier. Listed financial assets held for more than 1 year will be considered long-term, the minister added.

Domestic benchmarks, which fell sharply after the Budget presentation concluded, recovered from the knee-jerk reaction during fag-end trade today.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 23, 2024, 3:33 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement