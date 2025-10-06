Kalyan Jewellers India shares Q2 business update, says revenue up 30% YoY

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd shares are in focus on Monday after the jeweller reported that its consolidated revenue for the September quarter grew nearly 30 per cent compared with the same period in the previous financial year.

The company said its India operations witnessed revenue growth of approximately 31 per cent in Q2 FY2026 versus Q2 FY2025, led by robust wedding demand and a strong start to the festive season. Navratri sales, which were not part of the base quarter, partially offset the impact of a higher base created by the customs duty reduction in India during Q2 of last year. Same-store-sales-growth stood at a healthy 16 per cent for the quarter.

Advertisement

International operations recorded revenue growth of about 17 per cent year-on-year in the recently concluded quarter. Within the Middle East specifically, revenue growth stood at nearly 10 per cent, driven entirely by same-store-sales-growth. International markets contributed close to 12 per cent of the company’s consolidated revenue.

Kalyan’s digital-first jewellery platform, Candere, delivered strong performance with revenue growth of about 127 per cent year-on-year, aided by higher showroom footfalls, increased web traffic, and overall revenue momentum.

During the quarter, the company launched 15 new Kalyan showrooms in India, two in the Middle East, and 15 Candere showrooms in India. It also secured approval from the lead bank in its consortium of lenders for the release of real estate collateral linked to repaid debt, enabling the next phase of debt reduction in line with its FY26 targets.

Advertisement

Management said the current quarter has begun on a positive note, with robust footfalls across key markets. The company remains optimistic about the festive season and is prepared with fresh collections, campaigns, and the launch of 15 additional showrooms before Diwali.

As of September 30, 2025, Kalyan Jewellers’ total showroom count across India and international markets stood at 436, comprising 300 in India, 38 in the Middle East, 2 in the US, and 96 Candere outlets.