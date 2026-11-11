Tata Power Q2 results today: Key expectations, what to watch

Tata Power Company Ltd is expected to see up to 42 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit for the September quarter on up to 27 per cent jump in consolidated net sales for the quarter. Margin is seen declining on YoY basis. Analysts noted that thermal generation mix was 69 per cent in Q2FY27 with thermal plant load factor (PLF) accelerating to 68.3 per cent against 61.9 per cent YoY. Tata Power reported PLF of 72.6 per cent in Q2.



MOFSL expects Tata Power's consolidated revenue to rise 26 per cent YoY to Rs 19,570 crore, driven by Mundra plant being operational under Section 11 in Q2, contribution from renewable energy (RE) assets commissioned over the past year, and strong performance at the Odisha Discom. It expects Ebitda to rise 30 per cent YoY to Rs 4,300 crore and adjusted profit by 42 per cent YoY to Rs 1,300 crore.

Advertisement

Tata Power shares are down 16.90 per cent in the past six months against a 5.16 per cent rise in the NSE Nifty during the same period.