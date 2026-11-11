IIFL Finance shares in focus as Blackstone to buy 16% stake

Global alternative investment giant Blackstone is set to acquire an approximately 16% stake in IIFL Finance Ltd for Rs 5,000 crore, as part of a larger Rs 6,414-crore equity fundraise by the non-banking financial company (NBFC). The transaction ranks among the biggest private equity investments in a listed Indian NBFC. The stock of IIFL Finance will be in focus today.
The fundraising will also see IIFL Finance promoters Nirmal Jain and R Venkataraman infuse Rs 1,264 crore, while Anchorage Capital will contribute another Rs 150 crore. The entire amount will be raised through fresh equity issuance, providing additional capital directly to the company.