IIFL Finance shares in focus as Blackstone to buy 16% stake

IIFL Finance's board approved the proposed capital-raising plan through a preferential allotment on Tuesday. Blackstone will subscribe to compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS), which will be converted into equity shares at Rs 602 per share within 18 months of allotment. Meanwhile, the promoters will participate in the issue through preferential warrants.

The transaction comes as IIFL Finance commands a market capitalisation of approximately Rs 26,746 crore.

Capital adequacy set to improve significantly

The proposed capital infusion is expected to provide a substantial boost to IIFL Finance's financial position and strengthen its ability to pursue growth opportunities across its lending businesses.

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Following the transaction, the company's capital adequacy ratio is projected to rise from around 17% to nearly 30% on a proforma basis, based on its September 2026 position. A stronger capital position could also improve the company's credit profile.