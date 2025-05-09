Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Kalyan Jewellers shares rise 3% on Q4 earnings, dividend; check details 

Kalyan Jewellers shares rise 3% on Q4 earnings, dividend; check details 

Kalyan Jewellers stock rose 3.2% to Rs 527.70 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 511.30 on BSE. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated May 9, 2025 12:00 PM IST
Kalyan Jewellers shares rise 3% on Q4 earnings, dividend; check details Kalyan Jewellers clocked a 36.5% year-on-year increase in net profit for the fourth quarter, reaching Rs 187.6 crore, up from Rs 137.4 crore last year.

Shares of Kalyan Jewellers rose over 3% on Friday after the , jewellery maker announced its earnings for the March quarter. Kalyan Jewellers clocked a 36.5% year-on-year increase in net profit for the fourth quarter, reaching Rs 187.6 crore, up from Rs 137.4 crore last year.

Kalyan Jewellers stock rose 3.2% to Rs 527.70 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 511.30 on BSE. 

Advertisement

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 53,691 crore. Total 4.10 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 21.26 crore.  

Kalyan Jewellers shares have gained 31 per cent in one year and risen 396 per cent in two years. 

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Kalyan Jewellers stock stands at 66.1, signaling it's neither trading in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. The stock has a high beta of 1.3, indicating high volatility in a year. 
In terms of revenue, Kalyan Jewellers saw a 36.6% year-on-year rise to Rs 6,181.5 crore compared to Rs 4,525 crore for the same quarter a year earlier.

The company’s Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) climbed 34.8%, totaling Rs 399 crore compared to Rs 296 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Advertisement

However, the EBITDA margin experienced a slight year-on-year fall of 10 basis points, coming at 6.5% against 6.6% a year ago.

Kalyan Jewellers proposed a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share for the financial year 2025, pending approval from the members at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.


Kalyan Jewellers, Kalyan Jewellers shares rise, Kalyan Jewellers share price targets, Kalyan Jewellers share price targets, Kalyan Jewellers shares, Kalyan Jewellers Q4 earnings, Kalyan Jewellers revenue, Kalyan Jewellers  dividend, Kalyan Jewellers stock in news, Kalyan Jewellers share price target, Kalyan Jewellers shares in news, Kalyan Jewellers stock in news, Kalyan Jewellers shares correction, Kalyan Jewellers shares 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 9, 2025 12:00 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today