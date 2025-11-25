Karnataka Bank shares extend gains as stock jumps 23% in 3 sessions; here's why

Shares of Karnataka Bank Ltd extended their strong upward momentum for a third consecutive session on Tuesday. The stock climbed 8.40 per cent to a high of Rs 215.50, pushing its three-day rise to over 23 per cent.

The sharp rally follows heavy buying by investor Aditya Kumar Halwasia, who acquired 38 lakh shares of the lender in a bulk deal on Friday and an additional 45 lakh shares on Monday. Halwasia, known for his positions in Tourism Finance Corporation of India (TFCIL), also serves as Chairman and Managing Director of Cupid Ltd.

The smallcap bank also has Quant Mutual Fund as a key institutional shareholder, with the Quant Mutual Small Cap Fund holding a 3.90 per cent stake.

In a separate development, the lender named Raghavendra S Bhat as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

On the financial front, Karnataka Bank posted a 5.06 per cent year-on-year decline in net profit at Rs 319.22 crore for the latest quarter, compared with Rs 336.24 crore a year earlier. Net interest income fell 12.6 per cent to Rs 728.13 crore as margin pressures persisted. However, asset quality showed sequential improvement, with gross NPAs easing to 3.33 per cent from 3.46 per cent in the previous quarter and net NPAs reducing to 1.35 per cent from 1.44 per cent.

Technically, the stock remained above all key simple moving averages, including the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stood at 80.30. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

According to BSE data, Karnataka Bank commanded a standalone/consolidated price to earnings (P/E) ratio of 7.07, with a price to book (P/B) value of 0.70. Its earnings per share (EPS) stood at 30.35/30.36, while the company reported a return on equity (RoE) of 9.94. Trendlyne data showed a one-year beta of 0.9, indicating low volatility.