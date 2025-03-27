'Kaun hain yeh Karan': Nithin Kamath of Zerodha shares 'Ghibli Kite' but an X user has a question

As Ghibli-style pictures took over X by storm, Nithin Kamath of Zerodha too posted his 'Ghibli Kite' dashboard on the social media platform, only to receive a query - Kaun hain yeh Karan?

Kamath's Ghibli-style 'Kite' dashboard represented a user Karan. The animation suggested that Karan, whose initial investments were Rs 7.16 lakh, was sitting at a stock portfolio of Rs 15.28 lakh. This made one X user wonder how can a stock investor was making money in this volatile market and also sitting on huge profits.

Kaun hai ye karan, jo profit pe baitha hai 🤨 — Himanshu Gupta (@cahgupta90) March 27, 2025

A newly introduced image-generating feature in OpenAI's GPT-4 has sparked a growing trend of creating portraits in the iconic Ghibli anime style. Individuals are sharing Ghibli-inspired versions of family photos, viral images, and more. Additionally, brands are leveraging this feature for promotional purposes.

Commenting on Kamath's post, the user ask: "Kaun hai ye Karan jo profit pe baitha hai" (who is this Karan, who is sitting on profit).

One X user found discrepancy in the dashboard details, saying the screen shot suggested the current value as Rs 15.28L and investment at Rs 7.16 lakh, but the P&L should be Rs 8.12L. But why it is showing only Rs 5.12, he asked.

Many X users, allegedly Kite users, asked Kamath to bring the feature to the trading app. One even asked: "Can we actually get this, would be crazy, and people wouldn't mind paying flat Rs.20 as brokerage lol."

Posted at 10.51 am, Kamath post had received 34,800 views by 12.30 PM.

