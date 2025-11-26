Kaynes Technology shares slump over 20% in 2 months; should you buy, sell or hold?

Kaynes Technology has had a volatile run in 2025, with the stock losing more than 20 per cent over the past two months even as brokerages remain divided on the road ahead.

Brokerage firm JM Financial has turned bullish on electronics manufacturing services (EMS) player Kaynes Technology, upgrading the stock to a ‘Buy’ rating. citing a favourable risk-reward ratio following a recent correction. The brokerage has set a price target of Rs 7,000 on the stock, implying a potential upside of 21 per cent from the previous close.

Advertisement

Related Articles

JM Financial highlighted that the stock has "corrected ~24 per cent from its Oct'25 highs," making valuations attractive relative to the company's growth prospects. While JM Financial factored in an earnings per share (EPS) cut of 4-13 per cent through FY26-28E due to higher depreciation, they believe the current price offers a significant upside.

Nomura reiterated its optimism on the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) player, maintaining a ‘Buy’ call with a price target of Rs 8,478 apiece. The global brokerage believes the stock offers meaningful upside potential of about 47 per cent from its previous close of Rs 5,777.5 apiece.

At last check, shares of Kaynes Technology India were trading 0.47 per cent higher at Rs 5,800 on the BSE, compared with the previous close of Rs 5,772.90. The counter climbed as much as 3.2 per cent intraday to hit a day’s high of Rs 5,960.

Advertisement

Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said the two-month, 25% decline in Kaynes Technology shares now appears to be seeking an opportunity to stage a reversal. “Even though the downtrend continues to have momentum, oscillators have plunged to oversold territory, with some showing positive divergence, a the prospects of a swing higher may be considered,” James said.

James further added that failing to clear 6,400 in any recovery attempt — or a direct slide below 5,600 — could open the gates to the June low of 5,317.

However, not all brokerages share the same enthusiasm. Kotak Institutional Equities retained its cautious stance, assigning a “Reduce” rating to the stock with a price target of Rs 6,180 per share. The brokerage lowered its earnings per share estimates by 2–5 per cent.