TCS shares jump to day’s high after IT major extends AI partnership with ALDI SOUTH

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) climbed as much as 1.6 per cent to touch a day’s high of Rs 3,169 on the BSE on Wednesday, up from the previous close of Rs 3,119.80.

The stock rose to day’s high, snapping a two-session losing streak just after the company informed stock exchanges about an expanded strategic engagement with international retailer ALDI SOUTH.

The stock exchange filing attached to the disclosure in which TCS said it will deploy its “AI-enabled Cloud Operations Solution” to stabilise, modernise and optimise ALDI SOUTH’s IT infrastructure across multiple markets. The agreement covers ALDI SOUTH’s operations in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Slovenia, Hungary, Italy, the United Kingdom and Ireland, the United States and Australia.

TCS said the multinational deal will help enhance cyber resilience, accelerate automation and boost operational efficiency, adding that the collaboration builds on years of prior work and positions TCS as a key enabler in ALDI SOUTH’s digital advancement.

TCS’s statement also carried comments from Abhijit Niyogi, VP and Business Unit Head, Retail – UK, EMEA and India, who said, “This expanded collaboration is a testament to the trust ALDI SOUTH places in TCS to deliver at scale.” The company highlighted that the work will aim to reduce costs and complexity while supporting ALDI SOUTH’s promise of reliable, value-driven customer experiences globally.

Daniel Koch, International Technology Officer at ALDI DX, said the company is pleased to extend its collaboration with TCS to accelerate its digital transformation. He noted that the partnership will help modernise infrastructure, drive automation and deliver better outcomes for the business and its customers worldwide, adding that it positions ALDI SOUTH to respond with greater agility to the evolving demands of global retail.