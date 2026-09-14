KEC International wins new orders worth Rs 1,303 crore across T&D, cables businesses

T&D orders

In India, KEC International has secured an order for a 400 kV transmission line in Northern India. The company said the project has been awarded by an existing private client and involves a transmission line for evacuating power from a hydroelectric plant in the region.

The company has also won orders for 380 kV transmission lines in Saudi Arabia, further strengthening its presence in the Middle East. In the Americas, KEC International has secured an order for the supply of towers, hardware and poles.

Alongside these T&D orders, the company's Cables & Conductors business has secured various orders across India and overseas markets.

KEC International said its T&D order intake now stands at over Rs 7,600 crore. The company said the latest wins, along with its strong order pipeline and sustained demand across key markets, support the outlook for the business.

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What management said

KEC International Managing Director and CEO Vimal Kejriwal said the company was pleased with the new order wins despite a challenging environment.

"Our India T&D business has secured a prestigious order from an existing private client for a transmission line project to evacuate power from a hydroelectric plant in Northern India. The International T&D business has further strengthened its presence in the Middle East with multiple order wins in Saudi Arabia," Kejriwal said.

He added that the outlook for KEC International's T&D business remains robust, supported by the latest orders, a strong L1 position, a large pipeline of opportunities and sustained demand across its key markets.

"With these orders, our YTD order intake stands at over Rs 7,600 crore. These orders will play a key role in driving our targeted growth going forward," Kejriwal said.

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Meanwhile, KEC International shares closed 1.67 per cent lower at Rs 406.45 on Friday last week. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE will remain closed on Monday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. Trading across the equity and equity derivatives segments will remain suspended on Monday and resume on Tuesday, September 15.