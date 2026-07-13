Gravita India, UTI AMC, Kalyan Jewellers: Stocks to trade— Target prices, stop loss & more

Indian equity benchmark indices settled sharply higher on Friday, thanks to the interest in select heavyweight pockets like financials and IT coupled with supportive global cues, supporting the buoyant sentiments in the Indian markets. The BSE Sensex surged 827.57points, or 1.07 per cent, to close at 77,569.39, while NSE's Nifty50 soared 244.10 points, or 1.2 per cent, to end at 24,206.90 for the day.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Select buzzing stocks like Gravita India, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd and UTI Asset Management Company Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Muthuselvaraj M, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan has to say on them ahead of Monday's trading session:



UTI Asset Management Company | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,100-1,150 | Stop Loss: Rs 900

UTI Asset Management Company has broken out of its weekly descending triangle pattern on the upside, showing resilience from its multi-support zone at Rs 900. The price is trading above its 20 and 50-day exponential moving averages, suggesting a continued bullish trend toward Rs 1,100–1,150, with immediate support at 914 for the short to medium term. Daily momentum indicators, including MACD and RSI, show a positive crossover with strengthening green histograms, and the RSI remains above 65. We expect this momentum to continue in the short to medium term, with a reversal likely only if the price drops below Rs 900.

Advertisement



Kalyan Jewellers India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 530-554 | Stop Loss: Rs 325

Kalyan Jewellers has shown an upward trend, breaking out of its falling channel on the daily timeframe. This follows a strong bounce from the demand zone at Rs 325, after a 45 per cent correction since August 8, 2025. The price is now trading above its 200-day exponential moving average, suggesting a potential rally toward Rs 530–554 in the short to medium term. Both daily and weekly momentum indicators exhibit strong positive sentiment; therefore, we expect the bullish trend to continue in the short to medium term.



Gravita India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,000-2,125 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,670

Gravita India Ltd has traded on a positive note after breaking the nearest hurdle at Rs 1,846, following a swing low at Rs 1,540. This suggests that buying interest could drive the stock toward Rs 2,000–2,125 in the short to medium term, with key support at Rs 1,670. Additionally, the price is supported by all short-term exponential moving averages along with a golden crossover, indicating continued strength. Thus, we maintain a positive outlook for the stock in the short to medium term.