KIMS, Sportking India shares to turn ex-date for stock split; BEML, GRSE, IGL dividend today

Shares of three BSE-listed companies namely Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd (KIMS), Sportking India Ltd and Onesource Ideas Venture Ltd will turn ex-date for stock split on Friday. About six dozen stocks including BEML Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd, Landmark Cars Ltd, Glenmark Pharma and HUDCO will turn ex-dividend today. Monarch Networth Capital Ltd will turn ex-date for bonus issue, data compiled from BSE suggest.

KIMS will see its stock getting split from face value of Rs 10 each into five shares with face value of Rs 2 each. Today is also the record date for determining entitlement of equity shareholders for the purpose of sub-division of existing shares of the company.

Shares of Sportking India and Onesource Ideas Venture will split from face value of Rs 10 each into 10 shares with face value of Re 1 each. Shares of Monarch Networth Capital will turn ex-date for 1:1 bonus issue today.

While bonuses are issued to distribute gains of accumulated earnings without paying cash to the shareholders, stock splits are announced to improve liquidity on the counter.

BEML had announced a final dividend of Rs 15.50 per share for FY24. The stock will turn ex-date today. Similarly IGL had announced a final dividend of Rs 5 per share, whose ex-date is September 13 i.e. today.

Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd (Rs 2.50 per share) and Landmark Cars Ltd (Rs 1.50 per share) will also turn ex-dividend today. S Chand and Company Ltd (Rs 3 per share), HUDCO (Rs 2.65 per share), Glenmark Pharma (Rs 2.50 per share), Prataap Snacks Ltd (Rs 2 per share) and GRSE (Rs 1.44 per share) are a few other stocks turning ex-dividend today.

