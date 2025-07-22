Kirloskar Pneumatic shares settle 11% lower after weak Q1 results

Shares of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd plunged as much as 14.62 per cent in Tuesday’s trade, before closing the day at Rs 1,316.50. The stock declined after a disappointing Q1 results.

The stock hit a low of Rs 1,265 on BSE over its previous day's closing of Rs 1,481.65. It eventually settled 11.15 per cent lower.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The company reported flat sales and a single-digit rise in profit for the June quarter. Revenue from operations came in at Rs 272 crore for the June quarter, down 1.19 per cent over Rs 275.30 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Profit After Tax rose 4.46 per cent to Rs 28.1 crore in Q1 from Rs 26.90 crore in the same quarter last year.

The subdued performance was on account of an uncertain global environment, which delayed the finalisation of several large orders. New order bookings for Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 365 crore, with orders on hand as of July 1, 2025, at Rs 1,725 crore, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company said in a BSE filing.

Commenting on the results, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company said, “While the sales and profit numbers were flat, the business continues to demonstrate resilience and remains well positioned to build momentum in the upcoming quarters.”

Advertisement

“During the first quarter, we successfully launched 'Tyche,’ our new semi-hermetic reciprocating compressor. This product is specifically designed for the commercial refrigeration business segment, and its motor is manufactured in-house to ensure efficient supply and competitive price for our customers,” Kirloskar Pneumatic said.

The company said, “Our ongoing effort to reduce costs and as part of our backward integration strategy, we have established a new foundry at Nashik, featuring lost foam castings technology. Foundry in Nashik is environmentally friendly and is based on circularity in manufacturing.”

“The compression business continues to be our primary revenue driver, accounting for approximately 89 per cent of the company's revenue and remains our sole reporting segment,” Kirloskar Pneumatic added.