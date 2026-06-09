KOSPI rebounds 8% as these two South Korean stocks bounce back sharply

South Korea's stock market Kospi index rebounded sharply on Tuesday led by a stellar rally in shares of Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. Kospi gained nearly 8% or 574 pts to 8059 today, according to Bloomberg data. Shares of South Korean semiconductor company SK Hynix zoomed 12% to 2136000 (South Korean Won or KRW) on Tuesday as Asian markets rebounded post Monday's crash. The rebound in the US and Asian markets came amid signals to a pause to strikes between Iran and Israel after an appeal by US President Donald Trump.

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Shares of another Kospi heavyweight Samsung Electronics rallied 7.61% to 318000 against the previous close of 2,95,500 KRW, show Bloomberg Data.

On Monday, the South Korean index tanked 8.28% to close at 7484 mark against the previous close of 8160. The crash in Kospi along with the Asian markets came after Iran and Israel traded strikes, which dampened market sentiment across the globe. Subsequently, Samsung shares closed 10.18% lower at 2,95,500 against Friday's close of 3,29,000.

On similar lines, shares of SK Hynix slipped 159000 or 7.68% to 1911000 against Friday's close of 2160000.

Overnight, US stocks closed broadly higher on the back of a pause in strikes in West Asia. S&P 500 index rose 0.30% to close at 7,405.73. The tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.86% at 25,929.66 and Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 80.77 points, or 0.16%, and ended at 50,786.01.

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In the current session, Indian markets were also trading higher in line with their global peers. In early deals today, Sensex climbed 330.04 points, or 0.45%, to 73,854.30, after rising as much as 511 points in early trade, while the NSE Nifty rose 113.25 points, or 0.49%, to 23,236.25, briefly touching a high of 23,259.45.