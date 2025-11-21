Kotak Mahindra Bank Board approves 1:5 stock split; details here

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd on Friday announced that its Board of Directors has approved a sub-division of the lender's equity shares in a 1:5 ratio. The decision was taken at the board meeting held on November 21, 2025.

In a regulatory filing, Kotak said the board has cleared the proposal to split one equity share of face value Rs 5 each into five equity shares of face value Re 1 each, fully paid-up.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"Consequently, the Board of Directors also approved a proposal to suitably amend the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Bank, to give effect to the aforesaid sub-division of equity shares. Both the aforesaid approvals are subject further to the approval/certification of the members, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and any other regulatory/statutory authority, as may be required in this regard," Kotak added.

Kotak Mahindra Bank further noted that its issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital -- both before and after the split -- may change due to the potential allotment of equity shares arising from the exercise of employee stock options.

The bank mentioned that the stock split is expected to be completed within two months from the date of receiving all necessary approvals.

Advertisement

Following the announcement, shares of Kotak Bank settled 0.51 per cent lower at Rs 2,086.50 on Friday.