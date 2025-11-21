RPower, RInfra, RCom shares slip as ED attaches Rs 1,452 cr assets in probe linked to Reliance Group

Shares of Reliance Power (RPower), Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) and Reliance Communications (RCom) declined on Friday after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said it had provisionally attached assets worth Rs 1,452.51 crore in connection with its ongoing money-laundering investigation into alleged bank fraud involving firms formerly associated with Anil Ambani's Reliance Group.

RPower fell 1.45 per cent to Rs 38.75. RInfra dropped 3.79 per cent to Rs 162.50, while RCom slipped 3.15 per cent to Rs 1.23. Both RInfra and RCom remain under the Insolvency Resolution Process (IRP), where trading restrictions apply. Under IRP, investors may face limitations such as the inability to execute trades and rules that allow holdings to be liquidated only on defined days.

The ED said the attached properties are linked to RCom and certain group entities. These include buildings located at Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City (DAKC) and Millennium Business Park in Navi Mumbai, along with land parcels and assets situated in Pune, Chennai and Bhubaneswar.

The attachments were made under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. Earlier in November, the agency attached assets worth more than Rs 7,545 crore in investigations involving RCom, Reliance Commercial Finance and Reliance Home Finance. With the latest action, the total value of attached properties in these cases has reached around Rs 8,997 crore.

According to the ED, RCom and its group companies borrowed from domestic and international lenders from 2010 to 2012 and now owe Rs 40,185 crore. The agency added that nine banks have classified these loan accounts as fraudulent.

Following the development, the Reliance Group issued a statement, saying that the properties highlighted by the ED have no connection to its present-day operations.

"Reliance Group would like to clarify that as per ED's own media release, the attached assets belong to Reliance Communications (RCom), which has not been a part of the Reliance Group since 2019 — i.e. for the last six years," the clarification said. It added that RCom has remained under insolvency proceedings throughout this period.

The Group also stated that its key listed entities are financially sound. "RInfra and RPower — are entirely bank debt-free," it said, adding that the Reliance Group holds assets valued at Rs 1,07,123 crore and a net worth of Rs 40,856 crore.