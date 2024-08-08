KPI Green Energy shares jump 5% on Q1 results, dividend; key details

KPI Green Energy Ltd shares hit their 5 per cent upper circuit limit in Thursday's trade after the company reported a 99 per cent surge in year-on-year in profit after tax at Rs 66.10 crore in the June quarter compared with Rs 33.30 crore in the same quarter last year. The KPI Green Energy board declared a dividend of 20 paise per share and set August 21 as the record date for the same.

Following the development, the stock hit its 5 per cent upper circuit limit at Rs 1,013.35 on BSE. The multibagger stock is up 112 per cent in 2024 so far and 277 per cent in the past one year.

Revenue for the quarter climbed 83.6 per cent YoY to Rs 340.90 crore from Rs 190.60 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Ebitda for the quarter was up 86 per cent YoY at Rs 312 crore from Rs 71 crore YoY.

Ebitda for the quarter jumped 87.8 per cent to Rs 132.4 crore compared with Rs 70.50 crore in the year-ago period. Profit before tax (PBT) climbed to Rs 90.70 crore in the first quarter against Rs 41.3 crore YoY, up 119.6 per cent.

Profit margin for the quarter expanded to about 18.9 per cent in Q1, up 142 basis points over 17.5 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

KPI Green Energy dividend

The company board declared an interim dividend of 4 per cent i.e. Re 0.20 per equity share having face value of Rs 5/- each, on the equity share capital of the company for the FY25.

KPI Green Energy said the record date for payment of this interim dividend is August 21, 2024. The dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration to the shareholders, whose name appears in the register of members as on the record date, the company said.