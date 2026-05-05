CreditAccess, Titagarh Rail, Quess Corp shares surge up to 17%; check targets, stop-loss levels and outlook

Domestic equity benchmarks ended lower on Tuesday, weighed down by banking and energy stocks amid concerns over a fragile US-Iran ceasefire, uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz and a weakening rupee.

At close, the 30-share Sensex pack declined 251.61 points or 0.33 per cent to settle at 77,017.79, while the Nifty index fell 86.50 points or 0.36 per cent to close at 24,032.80.

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Despite the market weakness, select stocks such as CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (formerly Titagarh Wagons Ltd) and Quess Corp Ltd witnessed strong buying interest, rising up to 17 per cent during the session. CreditAccess surged 16.66 per cent to close at Rs 1,539.10, while Titagarh gained 9.16 per cent to Rs 839.90. Quess Corp advanced 5.67 per cent to settle at Rs 223.50.

From a technical perspective, Shiju Koothupalakkal, Research Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher (PL), shared his views on the three counters:

CreditAccess Grameen

"The stock has indicated a strong breakout above the previous peak and resistance barrier of the Rs 1,495 zone with a bullish candle formation with tremendous volume participation visible to strengthen the trend, anticipating a further upward move in the coming days. The Rs 1,470-1,480 zone would be a near-term important support level from the current rate, which needs to be sustained. With the bias maintained strong, we can expect further upside targets of Rs 1,650 and Rs 1,790 levels in the coming days," Koothupalakkal stated.

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Titagarh Rail Systems

"The stock has indicated a strong bullish candle on daily charts with huge volume participation visible moving past the important 200-period MA at Rs 813 level to strengthen the bias, expecting further rise in the coming days. The Rs 800 zone would be the important support from the current rate, which needs to be sustained to maintain the bias intact and on the upside, we would have the higher targets of Rs 885 and Rs 950 levels expected," the analyst said.

Quess Corp

"The stock has witnessed a decent spurt in the last two sessions with a breakout above the previous peak zone and resistance barrier of Rs 222 level during the intraday session, hitting the high of Rs 238 level with huge volume participation visible, but has fizzled out during the last hours of the trading time. The overall bias still remains strong, and if it sustains above the Rs 222 zone, it may rise further in the coming days. Expected targets are Rs 245-260, with the Rs 207 zone positioned as the important support level from the current rate," Koothupalakkal further stated.