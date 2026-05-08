OpenAI expands AI safety measures with ‘Trusted Contact’ feature

Apple has introduced a self-harm prevention feature on ChatGPT with ‘Trusted Contact’ that helps users connect with a friend or family member for support. With the feature, ChatGPT will encourage the user to contact that trusted person if it detects conversation around self-harm. OpenAI says that the goal of the feature is to add an extra layer of human support during potentially serious mental health situations.

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How does ‘Trusted Contact’ on ChatGPT work?

With “Trusted Contact,” users can choose their trusted emergency contact, who can be alerted by ChatGPT in cases where conversations indicate a serious risk of self-harm or suicide. OpenAI said, “Sometimes, when you are having a hard time, it can feel difficult to reach out or ask for help directly. The trusted contact feature is designed to support real-world connections in those moments. It follows four steps, from adding a contact to notification.”

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Here’s how to add ‘Trusted Contact’ on ChatGPT:

Step 1: Users can choose one trusted adult, such as a friend or family member, as their emergency contact on ChatGPT. They will have to send invitations through email, SMS, WhatsApp, or in-app notifications.

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Step 2: The selected person must accept the invitation within one week. If they decline or do not respond, the user will need to choose another contact.

Step 3: If ChatGPT’s automated systems detect conversations around suicide or self-harm, the trained human reviewers may assess the conversation for potential danger.

Step 4: If the reviewers detect a serious safety concern, then ChatGPT can send a notification to the trusted contact encouraging them to check in with the user. OpenAI says chat details or conversation transcripts are not shared.

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However, OpenAI cautions that they must choose with whom they “feel comfortable being honest with and trust to respond with care.” With the invitation to the trusted contact, ChatGPT carefully explains its role and safety concern notifications if any potential conversation about self-harm is detected.

