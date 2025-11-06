LIC Q2 results: Profit rises 31% YoY to Rs 10,098 crore; premium income up 5%

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Thursday reported a 30.67 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 10,098 crore for the July–September quarter of FY26, compared with Rs 7,728 crore in the same period last year.

The state-run insurer's net premium income grew 5.49 per cent YoY to Rs 1,26,930 crore from Rs 1,20,326 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Advertisement

Related Articles

On a sequential basis, however, LIC's profit after tax (PAT) declined 8 per cent from Rs 10,957 crore in Q1 FY26, even as topline rose 6 per cent over Rs 1,19,618 crore in the preceding quarter.

For the half year ended September 30, 2025 (H1 FY26), LIC reported a PAT of Rs 21,040 crore, up 16.36 per cent from Rs 18,082 crore in H1 FY25. The total premium income for the six months stood at Rs 2,45,680 crore, reflecting a 5.14 per cent increase from Rs 2,33,671 crore in the same period last year.

LIC continued to maintain its dominant position in the life insurance industry. As per IRDAI data, its overall market share in terms of First Year Premium Income (FYPI) stood at 59.41 per cent for H1 FY26, compared with 61.07 per cent in the year-ago period. The insurer’s market share in the individual segment was 37.21 per cent, while in the group business it stood at 72.74 per cent.

Advertisement

The Individual New Business premium income for the six-month period declined 3.54 per cent to Rs 28,491 crore from Rs 29,538 crore in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, Individual Renewal premium income rose 6.14 per cent to Rs 1,22,224 crore from Rs 1,15,158 crore in H1 FY25.

LIC declared its quarterly results after market hours. Earlier in the day, the company's shares closed 1.21 per cent lower at Rs 895.45 apiece on BSE.