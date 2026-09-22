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L&T, DRL, Vijaya Diagnostic, M&M Financial: Buy, Hold or Sell? Here are target prices

L&T, DRL, Vijaya Diagnostic, M&M Financial: Buy, Hold or Sell? Here are target prices

LT3,866.40(0.98%)

Antique has maintained a 'Hold' on Dr Reddy's Laboratories, with a target price of Rs 1,160 against a current market price of Rs 1,202. The target indicates a downside of around 3.5%.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 22, 2026 3:58 PM IST
L&T, DRL, Vijaya Diagnostic, M&M Financial: Buy, Hold or Sell? Here are target pricesFor Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Antique retained its 'Buy' rating with an unchanged target price of Rs 4,736, compared with a current market price of Rs 3,906.

Antique Stock Broking on Tuesday maintained its 'Buy' rating on Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T), Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (MMFSL), while maintaining a 'Hold' on Dr Reddy's Laboratories. The brokerage's target prices suggest up to 21% upside for the four stocks, based on their respective prevailing market prices.

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For Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Antique retained its 'Buy' rating with an unchanged target price of Rs 4,736 apiece, compared with the prevailing market price of Rs 3,906 per share. This implied an upside of around 21%. On valuation, the brokerage estimates L&T's PE at 26.6 times for FY27, 19.8 times for FY28 and 16.8 times for FY29. Its EV/Ebitda multiples are estimated at 17.9 times, 14.2 times and 12 times, respectively.

Antique has maintained a 'Hold' on Dr Reddy's Laboratories, with a target price of Rs 1,160 against a prevailing market price of Rs 1,202. The target indicates a downside of around 3.5%. The brokerage estimates the drugmaker's P/E at 30.2 times FY27, 22.4 times FY28 and 16.8 times FY29. Its EV/EBITDA multiples are projected at 18.2 times, 13.5 times and 9.9 times, respectively.

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For Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Antique has retained its 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 1,570, against a current market price of Rs 1,548. This implies an upside of around 1%. The brokerage values the company at 48 times 1HFY29E EPS to arrive at the target price. It expects Vijaya to deliver revenue, Ebitda and PAT CAGRs of 21%, 22% and 29%, respectively, over FY26-29E.

Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (MMFS) has also been retained at 'Buy', with a target price of Rs 420 versus a current market price of Rs 355. This implies an upside of around 18%. Antique is valuing MMFS at around 1.9 times 1HFY29E price-to-book value (P/B). The brokerage's valuation table shows P/B multiples of 1.7 times, 1.5 times and 1.4 times for FY27, FY28 and FY29, respectively.

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For L&T, Antique said, "We remain positive on the company's long-term prospects" and maintained its Buy rating with an unchanged target price of Rs 4,736.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 22, 2026 3:58 PM IST
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