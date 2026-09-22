L&T, DRL, Vijaya Diagnostic, M&M Financial: Buy, Hold or Sell? Here are target prices

Antique Stock Broking on Tuesday maintained its 'Buy' rating on Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T), Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (MMFSL), while maintaining a 'Hold' on Dr Reddy's Laboratories. The brokerage's target prices suggest up to 21% upside for the four stocks, based on their respective prevailing market prices.
For Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Antique retained its 'Buy' rating with an unchanged target price of Rs 4,736 apiece, compared with the prevailing market price of Rs 3,906 per share. This implied an upside of around 21%. On valuation, the brokerage estimates L&T's PE at 26.6 times for FY27, 19.8 times for FY28 and 16.8 times for FY29. Its EV/Ebitda multiples are estimated at 17.9 times, 14.2 times and 12 times, respectively.