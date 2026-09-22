No train ticket? Central Railway's penalty earnings jump 40% as minimum fine doubles to ₹500

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A Central Railway spokesperson Swapnil Nila told TOI that the festive season is expected to bring a further rise in passenger traffic, prompting authorities to step up checks across stations and trains.

“This includes fortress checks, ambush inspections, station sweeps, and mega drives conducted across mail, express, passenger, special, and suburban trains in the Mumbai and Pune divisions," said Nila.

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Mumbai division tops penalty collection

The Mumbai division accounted for the largest share of the penalty revenue, collecting ₹58.46 crore from 8.80 lakh cases between April and August.

Bhusaval division followed with Rs 35.52 crore from 3.42 lakh cases. Pune division detected 1.86 lakh cases and collected ₹16.29 crore, while Nagpur recorded 2.11 lakh cases and recovered ₹15.83 crore. Solapur recorded around 95,000 cases and collected ₹6.13 crore, according to TOI.

The trend continued in August, when Central Railway collected ₹19.5 crore, up more than 41% from ₹13.78 crore in August 2025. However, the number of cases detected fell from 2.76 lakh to 2.57 lakh during the month.

ALSO READ: Struggling to get confirmed train ticket? Here’s what you can do during festival rush

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Multiple checking drives deployed

Central Railway has adopted several measures to detect ticketless and unauthorised travel, including station checks, ambush checks, fortress checks, intensive inspections and mega ticket-checking drives. These operations are being conducted across trains and stations, particularly in the Mumbai and Pune divisions.

The railway administration has also reminded passengers that travelling without a valid ticket is an offence under the Railways Act and can attract penal action.