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NSE IPO listing on September 24: How 5 largest IPOs fared on market debuts

NSE IPO listing on September 24: How 5 largest IPOs fared on market debuts

COALINDIA414.70(1.17%)

NSE IPO listing: As the mega issue prepares to debut on September 24, see how Hyundai Motor India, LIC, Paytm, Tata Capital and Coal India performed after listing.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 22, 2026 2:07 PM IST
NSE IPO listing on September 24: How 5 largest IPOs fared on market debutsWith the NSE IPO outshining major issues such as Hyundai Motor, LIC and Paytm in terms of subscription, all eyes are now on its listing on September 24.

With the NSE IPO outshining major issues such as Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Life Insurance Corporation of India and One 97 Communications in terms of subscription, all eyes are now on its listing on September 24. Among the five largest IPOs, Tata Capital and Coal India delivered decent returns on their market debuts, while LIC, Paytm and Hyundai Motor India did not.

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Hyundai Motor India
The biggest Indian IPO ever raised Rs 27,859 crore from public in October 2024. It got was listed at Rs 1,934 apiece, a discount of 1.3 per cent over its issue price of Rs 1,960 apiece. The stock fell 7.16 per cent on its listing day, at Rs 1,820 apiece over its IPO issue price. It is up 18 per cent from its listing day close and 10 per cent over its issue price.


Life Insurance Corporation of India
LICI raised Rs 20,557 crore from its maiden stake sale launched in May 2022. The state insurance behemoth sold its share for Rs 949 apeice and was listed at Rs 867.20 apiece. This was at a 4 per cent, when considered Rs 904 as issue price to retail investors, who were given a discount of Rs 45 per share. Excluding it, the scrip was down 8.6 per cent at listing over its issue price. The stock settled Day 1 of its listing at Rs 875.25, down nearly 7.75 per cent from its IPO price. The stock has since delivered muted return.

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One 97 Communications
Paytm-parent One 97 Communications Ltd raised Rs 18,300 crore on November 18, 2021 and was listed at Rs 1,955, falling over 9 per cent from its IPO price of Rs 2,150. The stock ended its maiden trading session at Rs 1,560.80, down 27.4 per cent from the IPO issue price. The stock fell as low as Rs 350 level in February 2024 but turned a multibagger since then.


Tata Capital
Tata Capital raised Rs 15,512 crore from its primary stake sale in October 2025. The Tata Group's NBFC player was listed at Rs 330, a mild premium of one per cent over its IPO price of Rs 326. The stock ended its first trading session at Rs 330.50, much close to its listing price. At current price around Rs 340, the stock is maringally up from its IPO price.

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Coal India
The biggest IPO until 2020s, Coal India raised Rs 15,200 crore in 2010. It sold its shares of Rs 245 apiece and was listed with a premium of 18.77 per cent to Rs 291 and ended the first trading session at Rs 342.55, with a premium close to 40 per cent. In the long run, the stock has been a consistent dividend since its listing.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 22, 2026 2:07 PM IST
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