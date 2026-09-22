Vande Bharatam concludes: MiCoB wins ₹50 lakh, startups secure ₹50 crore in investment offers

The ₹30 crore commitment, at a pre-money valuation of ₹110 crore, was described by the initiative as the largest single investment commitment in Indian television history.

54 startups pitched across 10 episodes

Over 10 episodes, 54 finalists pitched their businesses before a panel of investors, entrepreneurs and industry leaders. According to the initiative, 44 startups received some form of support during the season, including investments, mentorship, network access, pilot opportunities or the show's 'Vande Wings' recognition.

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Mentors made monetary commitments totalling ₹50 crore across 12 startups. MiCoB's ₹30 crore commitment accounted for the largest single deal announced during the season.

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Beyond investments, 19 startups received 'Vande Wings' recognition. The programme said mentorship, introductions, networking opportunities and pilot opportunities were also extended across the finalist pool.

MiCoB takes top prize

The Grand Finale recognised 10 startups across five overall ranks and five special categories, with a combined prize pool of ₹1.95 crore.

MiCoB received ₹50 lakh for securing the first position. Bhaumya Innovations Private Limited finished second with a ₹30 lakh prize, followed by Ambiator Private Limited in third place with ₹25 lakh.

Genrobotic Innovations Pvt Ltd and SpaceFields Pvt Ltd secured fourth and fifth positions, receiving ₹20 lakh and ₹15 lakh, respectively.

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The special-category awards included ₹11 lakh each for Kaiteki Innovations Private Limited and Freedom Wheels Mobility Solutions Private Limited under the Divyang category; Humble Bee (Buzzworthy Ventures Private Limited) under the Women category; XLEAP Care Private Limited under Sustainability; and Frontier Markets Consulting Pvt Ltd under Rural.

Focus on entrepreneurs beyond big cities

Vande Bharatam was launched as a nationwide initiative aimed at identifying and showcasing entrepreneurial talent across India's states and Union territories.

Commenting on the conclusion of the season, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said the initiative was intended to demonstrate that entrepreneurial talent exists beyond India's major cities.

“Vande Bharatam was never about a single winner. It was about proving that India's next generation of builders exists in every corner of this country, not just its big cities,” Adani said.

The initiative is hosted and fronted by actor and television host Rajeev Khandelwal, who serves as its ambassador and host.

The programme said its objective extends beyond one-time funding, with the initiative designed to provide startups with mentorship, networks, pilot opportunities and access to entrepreneurial support.

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