L&T Q4 FY26 results: Profit slips 3% to Rs 5,326 crore; announces final dividend, sets record date

Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) on Tuesday reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 5,326 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, marking a 3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline. The company said the fall in consolidated PAT was primarily due to an exceptional gain of Rs 475 crore recorded in the corresponding period last year.

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The engineering and construction major, however, posted consolidated revenues of Rs 82,762 crore in Q4 FY26, registering an 11 per cent YoY growth. International revenues came in at Rs 43,747 crore, contributing 53 per cent to the overall revenue.

L&T said its consolidated order book stood at an all-time high of Rs 7,40,327 crore as of March 31, 2026, reflecting a 28 per cent increase compared to March 2025. International orders accounted for 52 per cent of the total order book.

Alongside its earnings, the company's Board recommended a final dividend of Rs 38 per equity share, subject to shareholders' approval. L&T has fixed Friday, May 22, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the proposed final dividend.

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Commenting on the performance, S N Subrahmanyan, Chairman and Managing Director at L&T, said: "The year concluded on a strong note, supported by good financial performance across segments. Order inflow for the year exceeded a record Rs 4 lakh crore - a clear reflection of our strategy, built on a strong domestic base complemented by a significant international presence, enabling the Company to exploit global opportunities."

He added, "During the year, we have executed Agreements for divesting our full stakes in Nabha Power Limited and L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited. We expect the closure of these transactions by 30th June 2026. This aligns with our stated strategy to exit from the Concessions portfolio."

The results were announced after market hours on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, shares of L&T settled 1.07 per cent lower at Rs 4,056.15.