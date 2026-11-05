Corporate actions today: Shares of Engineers India, Birlasoft, Indian Toners & Developers, Navin Fluorine International, Sanofi India, Share India Securities, Sun TV Network and Varun Beverages shall trade ex-dividend today, while shares of Gujarat Natural Resources shall trade ex-date for split.

Bombay Coated & Special Steels: The metal OEM player will begin its stock market journey from Thursday, November 05 after the company raised a total of Rs 183 crore from its maiden stake sale between October 29 and November 02. It sold its share for Rs 82 apiece with a lot size of 182 equity share. The issue was overall subscribed 64 times with nearly 13.58 times subscription.

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Apollo Hospitals Enterprise: The healthcare services provider reported a 33.5 per cent YoY surge in net profit to Rs 659.5 crore, while revenue grew 23 per cent YoY to Rs 7,614.9 crore in Q2FY27. Its EBITDA increased 29 per cent YoY to Rs 1,191 crore, with EBITDA margin standing at 16 per cent.

Aurobindo Pharma: The pharma player reported a 32.7 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 1,126.1 crore, while revenue increased 23.9 per cent YoY to Rs 10,263.3 crore in the September 2026 quarter. Its EBITDA rose 28.5 per cent YoY to Rs 2,156 crore with margins improving 75 basis points to 21 per cent.

BSE: The stock exchange operator reported a 44.9 per cent YoY jump in net profit to Rs 809.1 crore, while revenue increased 34.1 per cent YoY to Rs 1,432.7 crore in the September 2026 quarter. Its EBITDA rose 42.4 per cent YoY to Rs 984 crore.

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Adani Power: The Adani Group's has signed a 25-year Power Supply Agreement with Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL) for the supply of 1,234 MW of ex-bus net thermal power, backed by an installed capacity of 1,320 MW.

Lenskart Solutions: The eyewear retailer reported a 122.1 per cent YoY jump in net profit to Rs 227.1 crore, while revenue grew 35.7 per cent YoY to Rs 2,845 crore in the September 2026 quarter. Its EBITDA surged 50.5 per cent YoY to Rs 362 crore, with EBITDA margin expanding to 21.7 per cent.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures: The beauty and fashion retailer, which operates Nykaa, reported a 206.8 per cent YoY surge in net profit to Rs 101.2 crore, while revenue increased 28.1 per cent YoY to Rs 3,006 crore in Q2FY27. Its EBITDA rose 65.2 per cent YoY to Rs 263 crore, with EBITDA margin expanding 196 basis points YoY to 8.7 per cent. The board also approved the acquisition of an 82 per cent stake in Simply Nam for Rs 33 crore.

Apollo Tyres: The tyre manufacturer reported a 13.3 per cent YoY increase in net profit to Rs 292.3 crore, while revenue grew 16.6 per cent YoY to Rs 7,968.2 crore in the September 2026 quarter. Its EBITDA declined 16.2 per cent YoY to Rs 855 crore, with EBITDA margin contracting by around 420 basis points YoY to 10.7 per cent. Exceptional loss stood at Rs 26.8 crore, compared with Rs 180 crore a year earlier.

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Dabur India: The FMCG company reported an 11.7 per cent YoY increase in net profit to Rs 505.5 crore, while revenue grew 11.6 per cent YoY to Rs 3,563.1 crore in Q2FY27. Its EBITDA rose 7.7 per cent YoY to Rs 633 crore, while EBITDA margin contracted to 17.8 per cent. Premium brands grew at four times the pace of regular brands and accounted for 20 per cent of its domestic business.

Northern Arc Capital: The shadow lender reported a 42.3 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 129.48 crore, while its net interest income grew 32 per cent YoY to Rs 425 crore for the three months ended on September 30, 2026. Its NPAs improved on both gross and net levels, while total lending AUM grew 34 per cent YoY to Rs 19,003 crore.

Cupid: The healthcare products player has entered into a long-term exclusive retail arrangement with V2 Retail, securing retail space across V2 Retail's entire network of more than 425 stores, as well as all new stores that V2 Retail opens across India. It expects the partnership with V2 Retail to generate approximately Rs 400 crore in revenue over the next 12 months.

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SAMHI Hotels: The hotel player reported 58.8 per cent YoY crash in the net profit at Rs 41.1 crore, while its revenue from operations increased 15 per cent YoY for the July-September 2026 period. EBITDA jumped 12 per cent YoY to Rs 123.8 crore, while margins contracted to 36.1 per cent for the reported period.

Allcargo Terminals: The logistics solutions player reported a 84.9 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 20.89 crore, while its total revenue was up 21.5 per cent YoY to Rs 252 crore for the second quarter of FY27. EBITDA surged 45.9 per cent YoY to Rs 58.85 crore, and margins improved to 23.6 per cent for the reported quarter.

Shipping Corporation of India: The shipping services provider reported a 205.4 per cent YoY surge in net profit to Rs 577.8 crore, while revenue jumped 71.1 per cent YoY to Rs 2,290.7 crore in the September 2026 quarter. Its EBITDA increased to Rs 903 crore, with EBITDA margin expanding by 910 basis points YoY to 39.4 per cent. The board also declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 apeice.

KSH International: The copper and aluminium conductors company's Board has approved a Phase-3 expansion of its specialised magnet winding wire manufacturing capacity, which will increase its total capacity to 72,200 MT by Q1 FY2029. It plans to invest up to Rs 185 crore in the expansion, which will include the acquisition of an additional 10 acres of land in Supa.

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Ravindra Energy: The solar energy player jointly controlled company, Energy In Motion, has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sorigin Green Mobility for the deployment of 500 electric heavy commercial vehicles (e-HCVs) over a period of two years.

Aimtron Electronics: The PCB assembly and electronics system design player reported a 71.48 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 34.79 crore, while revenue increased 83.32 per cent YoY to Rs 224.71 crore for the first half ended on September 30, 2026. Its EBITDA surged 80.4 per cent YoY to Rs 48.6 crore, while margins nearly doubled to 21.6 per cent for the quarter.