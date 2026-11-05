Adani Power inks thermal power pact with Uttarakhand Power Corp, stock in focus 

Adani Power stock price today: Shares of Adani Power Ltd are in focus today after the Adani Group firm said it has inked a 25-year Power Supply Agreement (PSA) with the Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL). The agreement is for 1,234 MW ex-bus net supply (1,320 MW installed capacity) of thermal power pursuant to the company being declared as the successful bidder.
Adani Power shares ended 3.23% higher at Rs 201.40 in the previous session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3.88 lakh crore. A total of 12.93 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 25.82 crore.