Adani Power inks thermal power pact with Uttarakhand Power Corp, stock in focus 

In terms of technicals, the stock has a RSI of 57.7 signaling its neither oversold nor overbought on charts.

The Adani Group stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day 30 day, 50 day, 200 day and lower than the 100 day and 150 day moving averages.

The stock has gained 57.46% from its 52 week low of Rs 128.31 reached on January 23, 2026.



"In continuation of our earlier intimation dated October 14, 2026, this is to inform that Adani Power Limited (“the Company”) has today signed a 25-year Power Supply Agreement (“PSA”) with the Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (“UPCL”) for 1,234 MW ex-bus net supply (1,320 MW installed capacity) of Thermal Power pursuant to the Company being declared as the successful bidder in terms of the tender invited and issued by UPCL," said Adani Power.