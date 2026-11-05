Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Adani Power inks thermal power pact with Uttarakhand Power Corp, stock in focus 

Adani Power inks thermal power pact with Uttarakhand Power Corp, stock in focus 

Adani Power shares ended 3.23% higher at Rs 201.40 in the previous session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3.88 lakh crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 5, 2026 8:53 AM IST
Adani Power inks thermal power pact with Uttarakhand Power Corp, stock in focus The Adani Group stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day 30 day, 50 day, 200 day and lower than the 100 day and 150 day moving averages. 

Adani Power stock price today: Shares of Adani Power Ltd are in focus today after the Adani Group firm said it has inked a 25-year Power Supply Agreement (PSA) with the Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL). The agreement is for 1,234 MW ex-bus net supply (1,320 MW installed capacity) of thermal power pursuant to the company being declared as the successful bidder.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Adani Power shares ended 3.23% higher at Rs 201.40 in the previous session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3.88 lakh crore. A total of 12.93 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 25.82 crore.

In terms of technicals, the stock has a RSI of 57.7 signaling its neither oversold nor overbought on charts.

The Adani Group stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day 30 day, 50 day, 200 day and lower than the 100 day and 150 day moving averages.

The stock has gained 57.46% from its 52 week low of Rs 128.31 reached on January 23, 2026.


"In continuation of our earlier intimation dated October 14, 2026, this is to inform that Adani Power Limited (“the Company”) has today signed a 25-year Power Supply Agreement (“PSA”) with the Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (“UPCL”) for 1,234 MW ex-bus net supply (1,320 MW installed capacity) of Thermal Power pursuant to the Company being declared as the successful bidder in terms of the tender invited and issued by UPCL," said Adani Power.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Nov 5, 2026 8:53 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more