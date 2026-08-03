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FIIs end four-month selling streak, pump Rs 20,200 crore in July 

FIIs end four-month selling streak, pump Rs 20,200 crore in July 

The inflows marked a notable reversal from the March-June period, when foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained persistent sellers amid concerns over elevated global interest rates, geopolitical uncertainties and rich equity valuations.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 3, 2026 9:09 AM IST
FIIs end four-month selling streak, pump Rs 20,200 crore in July Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained a key pillar of support for the equity market during July, investing Rs 35,099.25 crore in Indian equities.

Foreign investors returned to Indian equities in July after four consecutive months of net selling, purchasing shares worth Rs 20,200 crore, as improving corporate earnings, resilient economic fundamentals and easing global concerns revived overseas appetite for domestic stocks.

The inflows marked a notable reversal from the March-June period, when foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained persistent sellers amid concerns over elevated global interest rates, geopolitical uncertainties and rich equity valuations. July's buying suggests that foreign investors are once again turning constructive on India, supported by stronger earnings visibility and confidence in the country's medium-term growth trajectory.

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ALSO READ: Record DII inflows offset $58 billion FII selloff: Top sectors revealed

Earnings, valuations turn attractive 

Market participants said a combination of healthy June-quarter corporate earnings, easing inflationary pressures and India's resilient macroeconomic environment helped attract foreign capital back into the market. The correction in equity valuations over recent months also made Indian stocks more appealing to global investors looking for growth opportunities in emerging markets.

Despite lingering geopolitical risks and volatility in global financial markets, India continued to stand out as a preferred investment destination, backed by stable economic growth, strong domestic demand and a supportive policy environment.

Domestic investors extend buying momentum

Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained a key pillar of support for the equity market during July, investing Rs 35,099.25 crore in Indian equities. Their continued buying has helped offset foreign selling in recent months and provided stability during periods of heightened market volatility.

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The simultaneous participation of both domestic and foreign institutional investors significantly improved overall market sentiment during the month, reinforcing confidence in the strength of India's capital markets.

Focus shifts to global cues

Looking ahead, analysts expect foreign investment flows to remain influenced by global developments, including the direction of US interest rates, geopolitical events and worldwide risk appetite. Domestically, the pace of corporate earnings growth, inflation trends and economic indicators will also play an important role in shaping investor sentiment.

While short-term FPI flows may remain volatile, analysts believe India's strong economic fundamentals, policy continuity, expanding infrastructure investments and favourable long-term growth prospects should continue to attract overseas capital. The return of foreign investors in July is therefore being viewed as an encouraging signal for Indian equity markets after an extended period of sustained outflows.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Aug 3, 2026 8:54 AM IST
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