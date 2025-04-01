Market in numbers: Sensex tumbles 1,100 pts as Trump's reciprocal tariff threat hits D-Street 

Sensex tanked over 1,100 pts on Tuesday amid broad-based selling in the equity market. Investor wealth declined by Rs 2.64 lakh crore to Rs 410.23 lakh crore today compared with a valuation of Rs 412.87 lakh crore recorded in the previous session.

Sensex fell 1150 pts to 76,264 and Nifty slipped 284 pts to 23235, reflecting weak investor sentiment on Dalal Street. Sensex and Nifty have fallen for the second straight session today. Today's crash comes ahead of US President Donald Trump's April 2 deadline when he is expected to announce more tariffs.

Recently, Trump said that he would impose 'reciprocal' tariffs to match the duty rates other countries have imposed on US products. The President is likely to announce his plans on reciprocal tariffs on April 2, Tuesday.

Here's a look at today's market crash in numbers:

Top losers

Stocks such as Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, HCL Tech, Infosys, TCS, Sun Pharma and Titan led the losers on Sensex, falling up to 3% in early deals.

551 stocks hit 52-week lows

As many as 51 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, 157 shares fell to their 52-week lows on BSE, reflecting weak market sentiment.

Market breadth in green

Out of 3869 stocks traded, 2372 stocks were trading in the green on BSE. Around 1311 stocks were trading in the red while 186 stocks remained unchanged.

Lower circuits, Upper circuits

Around 172 stocks hit their lower circuits as the stock market tanked in the morning session. On the other hand, 238 shares hit their upper circuits, amid weak sentiment on BSE.

Expert take

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services said, "Globally markets are focused on the details of Trump’s reciprocal tariffs to be announced tomorrow. The market trends after the announcements will depend on the details of the tariffs and how they will impact different countries and sectors.

If the tariffs are lower-than-feared, there can be a rally in the market which will be led by externally linked sectors like pharmaceuticals and IT. On the other hand if the tariffs are severe there can be another round of downturn in the market. Investors can wait and watch and respond after the details are known."

Midcap, smallcap indices fall

BSE midcap index tanked 382 pts to 41,144 , indicating weakness in the broader market. BSE small cap stock index fell 50 pts to 46588 level.

FIIs/DIIs positions

Foreign institutional investors sold Rs 4352.82 crore worth of equities on a net basis on Friday, while domestic investors bought Rs 7646 crore of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

Previous session

Sensex shed 191.51 pts to 77,414 and Nifty slipped 72 pts to 23,519.