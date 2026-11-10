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Market rally on Wednesday? Gift Nifty surges 300 pts on rising FII inflows, falling Brent crude prices 

Market rally on Wednesday? Gift Nifty surges 300 pts on rising FII inflows, falling Brent crude prices 

Sensex and Nifty have risen over 6% in the last five sessions powered by FII inflows and fall in crude prices due to diffusing of tensions between the US and Iran.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 10, 2026 3:46 PM IST
Market rally on Wednesday? Gift Nifty surges 300 pts on rising FII inflows, falling Brent crude prices  On Monday, November 9, Sensex rose 107.25 points, or 0.13%, to close at 81,106.65 and Nifty50 gained 58.25 points, or 0.23%, to end at 25,044.65.

The Indian stock market is likely to open in the green on Wednesday on positive global cues. Brent crude prices fell below the $90 per barrel mark for the first time since August this year. Brent crude slipped 3% to $89.65 per barrel after US President Donald Trump said he believes the war with Iran "is effectively over."

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Subsequently, Asian markets closed with big gains on Tuesday.

Japan's Nikkei zoomed 3% or 1800 points to 60,576. Taiwan Weighted index also closed 2.46% higher at 42,711. South Korea's Kospi surged 4.20% to 5239.

Overnight, the US market logged huge gains. Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 52,389.75, up 1,104.02 points or 2.15%. S&P 500 ended at 7,549.94, up 173.08 points (or 2.35%). Nasdaq Composite ended at 25,253.14, up 673.71 points (or 2.74%).

The positive global cues were reflected in the movement of Gift Nifty today. Gift Nifty surged 297 points to 25,341, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market on Wednesday. BSE and NSE are closed on account of Diwali Balipratipada today.

Sensex and Nifty have risen over 6% in the last five sessions powered by FII inflows and fall in crude prices due to diffusing of tensions between the US and Iran. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pumped in Rs 53,739 crore in November, the highest monthly inflow since September 2024, when the institutional category bought Rs 57,724 crore worth of Indian equities.

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Commenting on the outlook of Nifty, Sachin Gupta, VP – Research, Technical Research, at Choice Broking said, "A sustained move above 25,150–25,200 could open the door for further upside, while 24,850–24,900 remains the immediate support zone. The broader trading range is placed at 24,850–25,200, with the near-term bias remaining bullish as long as the index holds above its support zone."

On Monday, November 9, Sensex rose 107.25 points, or 0.13%, to close at 81,106.65 and Nifty50 gained 58.25 points, or 0.23%, to end at 25,044.65.

Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities calls for 'Buy-on-Dips' strategy for investors.

"After a strong rally, Nifty has been consolidating over the last two sessions; however, continued buying interest indicates underlying bullish sentiment. Hence, a buy-on-dips strategy remains advisable for index traders. Traders holding positions from lower levels can trail their stop-loss to 24,800. On the upside, 25,200 remains the immediate resistance, while 24,750–24,800 is the crucial support zone," said Bhuva.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Nov 10, 2026 3:46 PM IST
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