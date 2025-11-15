Maruti Suzuki, Adani Enterprises, Asian Paints among stocks in focus next week; here's why

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended the week on a positive note, rising 1.6 per cent each. Sentiment remained upbeat from the outset, buoyed by supportive domestic cues, though the latter part of the session saw a bout of volatility.

Here are a few stocks that are likely to be in focus next week:

Corporate actions: Adani Enterprises, Asian Paints, Info Edge (India), Ashok Leyland, and Oil India are among stocks which would turn ex-dates for corporate actions next week, BSE data showed.

Results next week: Bharat Global Developers, Jaiprakash Associates, Binny, Nagpur Power & Industries, Mangalam Drugs and Organics, Ambo Agritec, and Punjab Communications will post their quarterly results in the coming week, data compiled from BSE suggests.

Maruti Suzuki India: The auto major has announced a recall of 39,506 units of its Grand Vitara sport utility vehicle (SUV). Maruti Suzuki stated that vehicles manufactured between December 9, 2024, and April 29, 2025, are part of the recall.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: The stock would be in focus on Monday after the company announced a major project win through its arm, the IRB Infrastructure Trust. The private InvIT has received a Letter of Award from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a substantial toll-operate-transfer (TOT) project in Uttar Pradesh worth Rs 9,270 crore.

Amber Enterprises India: The company, through its material subsidiary IL JIN Electronics (India) Private Limited, has signed definitive agreements to acquire a majority stake in Shogini Technoarts Private Limited.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The company reported a significant 72 per cent year-on-year surge in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter, reaching Rs 610 crore. This compares to a net profit of Rs 354 crore in the same period last year. The financial results were announced in an exchange filing on Friday after market hours.

Trualt Bioenergy: The company has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB). The proposed project is estimated to involve a total investment of approximately Rs 2,250 crore.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals: The pharma major announced on Saturday, that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Diltiazem Hydrochloride Tablets

Anant Raj: Anant Raj to invest approximately Rs 4,500 crore in Andhra Pradesh for the development of a new Data Centre and IT Park. The company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Anant Raj Cloud Private Limited (ARCPL), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB).

Minda Corporation: Auto components major has announced a significant change in its top leadership, informing the exchanges of the resignation of Vinod Raheja, the Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and a Key Managerial Personnel (KMP).

Meanwhile, in the broader market, Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research at Religare Broking Ltd, said the indices staged a solid rebound during the week, closing comfortably in the green after a brief spell of weakness. “Sentiment was upbeat from the start, supported by favorable domestic cues, though volatility in the later sessions—driven largely by mixed global developments—capped the overall momentum,” he said.

“Investor confidence improved significantly after India’s retail inflation cooled sharply to 0.25 per cent in October from 1.44 per cent in September, aided by GST rate cuts and easing food prices. Wholesale inflation also slipped into negative territory at -1.21 per cent in October, driven by softer crude oil and non-food article prices,” Mishra said.

“Additional support came from strong macro indicators, including a 7 per cent YoY rise in net direct tax collections to over Rs 12.92 lakh crore, reflecting healthy corporate profitability and steady income growth. Political sentiment was also buoyed by expectations of an NDA victory in the Bihar elections, strengthening overall risk appetite,” Mishra added.

