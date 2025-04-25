Maruti Suzuki Q4 results: Net profit slips to Rs 3,911 crore; highest-ever dividend declared

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) on Friday recorded a 1.04 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in its consolidated net profit for the March 2025 quarter. During the three-month period that ended on March 31, 2025, profit slipped to Rs 3,911.1 crore from Rs 3,952.3 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The country's largest carmaker's revenue from operations, however, climbed 6.37 per cent to Rs 40,920.1 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Rs 38,471.2 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses rose 8.55 per cent YoY to Rs 37,585.5 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

In FY25, Maruti said it recorded the highest annual total sales and exports. The company continued to be the top exporter for the fourth consecutive year, now contributing nearly 43 per cent of total passenger vehicle exports from India.

The company's Board recommended a final dividend of Rs 135 per share for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). This is the highest dividend MSIL has paid since listing, BSE data showed.

"The dividend on equity shares for the year ended March 31, 2025, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be paid to the Members as at the close of business hours on Friday, August 1, 2025 (Record Date). The date of payment of dividend is September 3, 2025," it stated. MSIL's AGM is scheduled to be held on August 28, 2025.

On the stock-specific front, MSIL was down 1.98 per cent at Rs 11,665. At this price, it has edged up 3.96 per cent in 2025 so far. Technically, the scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-day and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 50-day, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 49.36. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 25.97 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 4.20. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 449.17 with a return on equity (RoE) of 16.17. According to Trendlyne data, MSIL has a one-year beta of 0.8, indicating low volatility.

As of March 2025, promoters held a 58.28 per cent stake in the company.