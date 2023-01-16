scorecardresearch
Maruti Suzuki shares fall even as carmaker hikes product prices. Full details

At 12:40 hours, the shares were trading 0.53 per cent lower at Rs 8407.50. The market cap of the firm fell to Rs 2,53,973.81 crore.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki tanked over 1.26 per cent to hit a day's low of Rs 8346.45 in early trade on BSE after the company announced a 1.1 per cent increase in prices of all its vehicles.

"An estimated weighted average of increase across models stands at around 1.1%. This indicative figure is calculated using Ex Showroom prices of models in Delhi and will come into effect from 16th January 2023," the company said.

The stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 9,768.65 on October 31, 2022, and a 52-week low of Rs 6,540 on March 08, 2022.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd reported a 9 per cent decline in total wholesales at 1,39,347 units in December 2022 compared to the year-ago month.

The company had clocked a total sales of 1,53,149 units in the same month in 2021, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) said in a statement.

Last week, the company unveiled its 5-door offroader, Jimny, at the Auto Expo 2023.

Published on: Jan 16, 2023, 1:00 PM IST
Posted by: Tanya Aneja, Jan 16, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
