Maruti Suzuki shares fall even as carmaker hikes product prices. Full details

Shares of Maruti Suzuki tanked over 1.26 per cent to hit a day's low of Rs 8346.45 in early trade on BSE after the company announced a 1.1 per cent increase in prices of all its vehicles.

"An estimated weighted average of increase across models stands at around 1.1%. This indicative figure is calculated using Ex Showroom prices of models in Delhi and will come into effect from 16th January 2023," the company said.

The stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 9,768.65 on October 31, 2022, and a 52-week low of Rs 6,540 on March 08, 2022.

At 12:40 hours, the shares were trading 0.53 per cent lower at Rs 8407.50. The market cap of the firm fell to Rs 2,53,973.81 crore.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd reported a 9 per cent decline in total wholesales at 1,39,347 units in December 2022 compared to the year-ago month.

The company had clocked a total sales of 1,53,149 units in the same month in 2021, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) said in a statement.

Last week, the company unveiled its 5-door offroader, Jimny, at the Auto Expo 2023.