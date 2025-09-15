Mazagon Dock, Bajaj Finance, Lupin: 3 stock picks by Axis Securities for short term gains

As the Indian stock markets continue to rally for the last seven straight trading sessions, traders are left with limited opportunities to make money. Domestic brokerage firm Axis Securities has picked three stocks including Lupin, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Bajaj Finance- based on their strong technical charts. Here's what a host of brokerage firms say about the these stocks:



Lupin | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,192-2,245 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,919

Lupin has registered a decisive breakout above the medium-term falling channel at Rs 1,980 on the weekly chart, confirmed by a strong bullish candle and signalling the onset of a medium-term uptrend. The breakout, accompanied by rising volumes, lends conviction to the move and highlights further upside potential. The stock is also holding above the 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement of the Rs 1,493–2,403 rally at 1,847, establishing a solid medium-term support base. Adding to the bullish setup, the weekly RSI has crossed above its signal line and broken a downward sloping trendline, confirming renewed momentum and reinforcing the positive bias. The above analysis indicates a potential upside toward Rs 2,192-2,245 levels.



Bajaj Finance | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,043-1,085 | Stop Loss: Rs 935

Bajaj Finance has staged a decisive breakout above its consolidation range of Rs 970–856 on the weekly chart, supported by a strong bullish candle, signalling the end of consolidation and a continuation of the medium-term uptrend. The stock maintains a higher high–higher low structure and trades comfortably above its rising trendline, underscoring sustained buying interest. A close above the weekly upper Bollinger Band has further generated a fresh buy signal. Momentum indicators reinforce the bullish setup, with the weekly RSI firmly above 50 and delivering a crossover above its reference line, adding strength to the positive outlook. The above analysis indicates a potential upside toward Rs 1,043-1,085 levels.



Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders | Buy | Target Price: Rs 3,240-3,300 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,685

Mazagon Dock found support at its medium-term upward sloping trendline (in place since April 2024) and staged a sharp rebound, signalling a potential reversal. Furthermore, the stock has broken out of a falling channel on the weekly chart (in formation since the all-time high of Rs 3,775 in May 2025) with a strong bullish candle, reinforcing a short-term positive bias. The stock is trading comfortably above its 20, 50, and 200-day SMAs, highlighting robust strength and an improving trend structure. Momentum indicators further validate the bullish outlook, with the weekly RSI crossing above its signal line from oversold territory, confirming renewed momentum and strengthening the positive setup. The above analysis indicates a potential upside toward Rs 3,240-3,300 levels.