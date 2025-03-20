Defence PSU stock in focus today as board declares interim dividend, fixes record date

Shares of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd are in focus today after the the aerospace and defence firm announced an interim dividend of Rs 0.75 per share for the financial year 2024-25.The record date for the dividend is March 25, 2025.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam stock ended 8.40% higher at Rs 284.60 in the previous session on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 5331.70 crore. The stock ended higher ahead of the meeting of board of directors to consider interim dividend.

"Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. 19th March, 2025 which commenced at 1530 hrs. and concluded at 1600 hrs. has interalia approved declaration of Interim Dividend Rs. 0.75 per equity share i.e. (@7.50%) of

Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2024-25," said the firm in a communication to bourses.

"The record date for determining entitlement of aforementioned interim divided shall be Tuesday, 25th March, 2025," it added.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam is a Mini-Ratna public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence. It manufactures and supplies strategic materials such as superalloys, titanium, and special steels for defence, aerospace, and other strategic sectors, aiming for self-reliance.