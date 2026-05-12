Himanta Biswa Sarma set to take oath as Assam CM today for second straight term

Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Assam for a second consecutive term later on Monday, after the NDA alliance secured a decisive victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 11:40am at the Veterinary College Field in Khanapara, Guwahati.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Don't Miss: 'Modi is their favourite ghost': Zoho's Sridhar Vembu attacks DMK, AIADMK for 'demonising' BJP in Tamil Nadu

An official notification issued by the Governor’s office said the appointment was made under Article 164(1) of the Constitution of India.

Ceremony scheduled

In a post on X, the Assam Chief Minister’s Office said: "The Swearing-in Ceremony is scheduled to be held at 11:40 am on 12th May 2026 at Khanapara, Guwahati. Earlier today Dr @himantabiswa staked claim to form the next government."

NDA returned to power with strong majority

Advertisement

The National Democratic Alliance won 102 seats in the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly in the elections held in April.

The Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the largest party with 82 seats, while its allies — Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People’s Front — won 10 seats each.

BJP legislature party backed Sarma unanimously

The decision to appoint Sarma as chief minister was taken after a meeting of senior BJP leaders led by Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Leaders of AGP and BPF were also present at the meeting, where Sarma was unanimously elected leader of the BJP Legislature Party and the NDA alliance in Assam.

Nadda said eight proposals supporting Sarma’s candidature were moved by senior leaders, including Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Biswajit Daimary, Ajanta Neog, Rameswar Teli, Rajdeep Roy, Ashok Singhal, Pijush Hazarika and Chakradhar Gogoi.

Advertisement

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Nadda said: "Backed by the support of 102 MLAs, we have today submitted a proposal to the Governor under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma. I am fully confident that, after examining all these details, the Governor will invite our leader, Himanta Biswa Sarma, to form the government."

PM Modi expected to attend

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the ceremony as the chief guest.

Third consecutive victory from Jalukbari

Sarma also retained the Jalukbari assembly seat, defeating his nearest rival by a margin of more than 89,000 votes.

The result marked his third consecutive win from the constituency.