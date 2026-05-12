Adani Power, GMR Airports among shares that 4 top private life insurers bought & sold in April

State Bank of India Ltd (SBI), PB Fintech Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), Adani Power Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) were among stocks that four private life insurers namely ICICI Pru Life, HDFC Life, Tata AIA Life and Kotak Life bought with both hands in April. ABB India, Bikaji Goods, Abbott India, Hindalco Industries and GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd were among stocks they sold for the month.

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As per Nuvama, these four top private insurers bought a net Rs 464 crore worth 43,40,000 shares for the month, with their total SBI holding standing at Rs 4,208 crore. PB Fintech saw Rs 385 crore worth buying from the four private insurers. They held Rs 2,485 crore worth PB Fintech shares at April end. Similarly, TCS saw Rs 363 crore net buying. HPCL (Rs 295 crore), HDFC AMC (Rs 248 crore), IndusInd Bank (Rs 190 crore), ICICI Bank (Rs 185 crore) and Infosys (Rs 179 crore) also saw buying in April.

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The four private life insurers also increased stakes in Hindustan Unilever Ltd (Rs 176 crore), Oberoi Realty (Rs 172 crore), Adani Power Ltd (Rs 160 crore) and DLF (Rs 147 crore).

ABB India was on their sell radar. The four life insurers sold Rs 242 crore worth ABB India shares, followed by Bikaji Foods (Rs 227 crore), Abbott India (Rs 197 crore), Hindalco Industries (Rs 192 crore), Bayer CropScience (Rs 162 crore) and KEI Industries (Rs 154 crore). HCL Tech, GMR Airports, Ramco Cements, Titan Company, Britannia Industries and Sona BLW Precision also saw up to Rs 152 crore worth selling.

Four stocks namely UTI AMC, Gokaldas Exports, Anand Rathi Wealth and Venus Pipes were new entries. Deepak Nitrite, Eclerx Service, Zensar Tech and India Cements were complete exits.

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Among insurers, ICICI Pru Life's prominent additions were TCS (Rs 360 crore), Hindustan Unilever (Rs 168 crore), Adani Power (Rs 160 crore). The fund reduced holdings in Hindalco Inds (Rs 194 crore), BHEL (Rs 166 crre), KEI Industries (Rs 132 crore). New entrants included Hindustan Zinc and Canara Bank while PNB Housing Fin and Amber Enterprises were complete exits.

HDFC Life’s major additions included Bharti Airtel (Rs 74 crore), Voltas (Rs 57 crore) and Coforge (Rs 57 crore). Its key reductions were Torrent Power (Rs 106 crore), Sona BLW Precision (Rs 101 crore) and Apollo Hospitals (Rs 74 crore).

Tata AIA Life’s major additions included PB Fintech (Rs 370 crore), Hindustan Petroleum (Rs 256 crore) and CG Power (Rs 171 crore). The fund reduced holdings in ABB India (Rs 242 crore), GMR Airports (Rs 125 crore) and BSE (Rs 118 crore). Prestige Estates and LG Electronics were new entrants, while Bikaji Foods and Abbott India were complete exits.