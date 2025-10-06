M&M launches new Bolero range, check stock reaction

Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) were trading on a flat note today after the homegrown sports utility vehicle maker introduced the New Bolero range. The price for the new Bolero starts at Rs 7.99 Lakh (ex-showroom), and the newly introduced top-end B8 variant is priced at Rs 9.69 Lakh (ex-showroom). The new Bolero Neo starts at Rs 8.49 Lakh (ex-showroom), with the new top-end variant N11 at Rs 9.99 Lakh (ex-showroom).

Advertisement

The large-cap stock reached a high of Rs 3479.45, rising 0.51 per cent against the previous close of Rs 3461.65 on BSE. It opened higher at Rs 3479.45 today.



Total 0.59 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 20.43 crore. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 4.31 lakh crore.

The share has risen 12.69 per cent since the beginning of this year and zoomed 15 per cent in a year.

"With this launch, the Bolero range continues to uphold its iconic appeal with refined aesthetics, enhanced comfort, and modern features. With a legacy of 25 years and over 16 Lakh satisfied customers, the Bolero remains a versatile SUV. It excels at navigating diverse terrains, from bustling city streets to rugged rural landscapes, offering exceptional adaptability and value," said M&M.