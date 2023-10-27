'MS Dhoni ko options trading bhi pata hai?': Netizens can't keep calm as ace cricketer talks about behaviour of traders

Retail traders were in for a pleasant surprise on Thursday when ace cricketer MS Dhoni spoke at length about the behaviour of stock market traders.

Speaking at the launch of GapUp platform promoted by Rigi, Dhoni spoke about the changing views of market experts on television channels, "I have also been investing in stocks. The way experts change their views on TV is surprising. They are bullish one day and bearish the next day."

"Saare ke saare put daalke baithe hain. Humara portfolio do din mein 8% neeche chala jaaye toh yeh khush hain. I see them on TV. Jitni jaldi yeh palti hote hain utni jaldi hum palti nahin hote hain. Nifty 19300 jaayega bolenge, agle din bolenge hum 18800 pe baithe hain (All the experts on TV have taken Puts on Nifty. My portfolio is down 8% in two days and these guys are happy. Even us cricketers don't change views as quickly as these guys do. One day on TV they say Nifty will hit 19,300 and the next day they say they have puts for 18,800)," said Dhoni drawing huge roars of laughter from the crowd at The Taj in Bengaluru.

As Dhoni's remarks went viral on social media, users of X couldn't believe the Chennai Super Kings skipper and World Cup winning captain of India is talking about options trading. "Dhoni is multi-talented," said an X user.

Dhoni ko derivatives bhi pata he ??😲 — 👑Nifty King👑 ( Option_Buyer) 🔥 (@Trading_fighter) October 26, 2023

He is multi-talented ❤️ — PredatorX (@PredatorXWeb3) October 26, 2023

Surprisingly he knows basics about option trading 😂 — Sunny (@Sunny3794451145) October 27, 2023

Dhoni understands put options trading. Thats a revelation! — Santanu Chakraborty (@SantanuChakra) October 27, 2023

GapUp by Rigi offers a unique way of upskilling investors with different investment horizons. The platform is meant for those who seek trading advisory from Sebi-registered analysts

"Backed by luminaries like MS Dhoni and supported by notable investors, including Accel India, the platform promises to be a sanctuary for those seeking trustworthy information in the digital expanse," said Rigi in a statement.

Commenting on the motive behind GapUp, Swapnil Saurav, Co-founder of Rigi, said, “With GapUp, we believe creators would be empowered and in turn, extend it to the communities to reinforce trust, authenticity, and value in online learning and decision-making.”