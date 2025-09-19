Muhurat trading set for Oct 21: NSE, BSE to open for one-hour session from 6:15 to 7:15 pm

Stock exchanges NSE and BSE will host the annual Muhurat trading session on Tuesday, October 21, from 6:15 pm to 7:15 pm, aligning with the festival of Diwali and the start of Samvat 2082, the new accounting year in the Hindu calendar.

The one-hour window—steeped in tradition and set according to planetary alignments—is considered highly auspicious for initiating new investments. Traders across India participate in this symbolic session, blending spiritual belief with financial strategy.

Advertisement

Related Articles

While the festive mood typically lifts market sentiment, analysts advise disciplined and research-driven approaches. According to Kotak Securities, traders should predefine entry, exit, and stop-loss points to navigate potential volatility within the tight timeframe.

Experts recommend focusing on blue-chip and fundamentally strong stocks.

Liquidity also plays a critical role. Emotional or impulsive trades should be avoided despite the festive exuberance. Kotak Securities advises new investors to start small, treating the session as a learning moment rather than a high-stakes play.

The Muhurat session also serves as a chance for portfolio review and strategic rebalancing as the new Samvat year begins.