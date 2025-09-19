‘I sanctioned India’: Trump says move to fix Russia, then calls PM Modi ‘tremendous’ ally

US President Donald Trump claimed Thursday he had sanctioned India to pressure Russia over its war in Ukraine—just moments after praising his close ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking alongside UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at a press conference, Trump responded to a question about Russian oil sales by insisting Vladimir Putin would end the war if global oil prices dropped. “If the oil price comes down, very simply, Russia will settle,” he said.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Trump added that he had taken action against India over its energy dealings with Moscow: “I sanctioned them,” he said, without offering specifics. The statement comes despite Trump repeatedly emphasizing his relationship with Modi. “I spoke to him the other day, I wished him a happy birthday… We have a very good relationship. He put out a beautiful statement too,” he added.

The contradictory remarks follow growing tension between Washington and New Delhi after Trump imposed a 50% tariff in July on certain imports, which he called a "penalty" for India’s Russian oil purchases. Despite this, both countries resumed bilateral trade talks on Tuesday, calling discussions “positive” and agreeing to expedite negotiations.

Later Thursday, Trump took to social media to reiterate his support for Modi. “Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday… Thank you for your support on ending the war,” he posted.