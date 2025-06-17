This multibagger IT stock is high on share buyback today, check details 

Shares of Tanla Platforms zoomed 8% on Tuesday after the firm's board of directors cleared a share buyback proposal worth up to Rs 175 crore. Shares of the multibagger IT stock rose 8% to Rs 708 on the BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 9,188 crore. Tanla Platforms stock has clocked multibagger returns of 899% in five years and gained 4291% in ten years. However, the multibagger stock has fallen in the period between 29.41% in a yaera and 31% in two years.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Tanla Platforms stock stands at 67.9, signaling it's is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Tanla Platforms shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The company said it would buy back up to 20 lakh fully paid-up equity shares, approximately 1.49% of its total equity capital. Its board has fixed the buyback price at Rs 875 per share through the tender offer route. The buyback offer consists of 24.81% and 7.78% of the company’s paid-up equity share capital and free reserves based on its latest standalone and consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2025, respectively.

"We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on June 16, 2025, considered and approved the proposal for buyback of up to 20,00,000 fully paid up equity shares of the Company having a face value of INR 1/- (Indian Rupee One Only) (“Equity Shares”) representing up to 1.49 % of the total number of Equity Shares in the existing total paid-up Equity Share capital of the Company, at a price of INR 875/- (Indian Rupee Eight Hundred and Seventy Five only) per Equity Share (“Buyback Offer Price”), payable in cash for an aggregate amount not exceeding INR 175,00,00,000/- (Indian Rupee One Hundred and Seventy Five Crore only) (the “Buyback Offer Size”), being 24.81% and 7.78% of the aggregate paid-up Equity Share capital and free reserves of the Company as per the latest audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company as on March 31, 2025, respectively (the “Buyback”)," said Tanla Platforms.

Tanla Platforms reported a 9.9% fall in net profit to Rs 117.3 crore for the March 2025 quarter against Rs 130.2 crore in the same period last year. Revenue rose marginally by 1.9% to Rs 1,024.4 crore from Rs 1,005.5 crore a year ago. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) also inched up 1.9% year-on-year to Rs 163.4 crore.

EBITDA margin remained unchanged at 16%. The company’s board cleared a second interim dividend of Rs 6 per share for FY25. The record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the dividend was fixed as Wednesday, April 30, 2025.



Tanla Platforms develops and delivers cutting-edge technology and products which meet the discerning needs of a diverse clientele, from enterprises to carriers across geographies. Tanla operates as a CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) business, by creating synergy between digital platforms and enterprise communications.